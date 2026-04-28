Hovhannes Bachkov Fires Himself into Title Contention After Dubai Victory

Hovhannes Bachkov has built a reputation as one of amateur boxing’s most decorated nearly-men after winning one Olympic bronze medal and five World Championship bronzes. However, Bachkov could be course to change the narrative in the professional ranks after recently retaining his WBA Continental super lightweight title in Dubai.

Several of the UAE betting sites listed on Arabswin UAE were forced to make a sizeable payout as punters backed Bachkov to defeat Luis Arcon. Those bettors will be keeping a close eye on Bachkov as he turns his attention to facing some of the big guns in the super lightweight division.

Dubai Win was a Statement Performance

Bachkov went into the fight unbeaten as a professional and enhanced his record with an impressive fourth-round stoppage over a talented opponent. The Armenian has long been a standout performer at European level in the amateur ranks, but repeatedly failed to get over the line when stepping up to world level.

Bachkov’s official WBA boxer profile shows him at number ten at super lightweight in the March 2026 rankings. The wider sanctioning-body picture is less flattering. While the IBF, WBO and WBC appear to be happy to dismiss Bachkov, the WBA are offering him a route to the top in a stacked super lightweight division.

Navigating through the ranks will not be easy, but the Dubai performance could be the catalyst for Bachkov to achieve something special over the next couple of years.

The Super Welterweight Division is Hot

WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell is a natural target for Bachkov, but he will likely need another couple of wins before securing a title shot. A strong division means there is no shortage of meaningful opponents, but it also means there are very few easy jumps. Time is not on the 33-year-old’s side. His age and mileage make this a now-or-never run, even if opponents in the professional ranks have clearly suited him up this point.

The most realistic short-term opponents for Bachkov are the men around him in the WBA ladder rather than the division’s biggest commercial names. A direct move to Russell would be ambitious.

With so many names ahead of Bachkov in the WBA rankings, he needs a stronger eliminator case before that fight becomes anything more than a pipe dream.

A bout with Israel Mercado or Frank Martin would make more structural sense because they sit directly above him in the WBA order and would offer the kind of ranking leap he needs. Nestor Bravo and Kenneth Sims also fit the same logic. Those are undoubtedly dangerous fights, but they are the sort of names that can move a contender from respectable to unavoidable. There is also the option of defending his position against someone ranked beneath him such as Zaur Abdullaev, Emiliano Vargas or Erislandy Alvarez, but they would not accelerate his title hopes.

Hovhannes Bachkov is a Serious Contender

Bachkov’s Dubai success has made him a serious contender with momentum – factors which could soon fire him into title contention. He has a useful ranking with the WBA and a style that could trouble more polished fighters who may prefer easier nights. Other governing bodies may be forced to take note. His series of amateur near misses are still relevant because they explain the hunger he is demonstrating. However, they no longer define him.

If his promoters match him boldly next, Bachkov could feasibly push himself into a title eliminator by the end of 2026. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Xinhua