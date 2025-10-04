Hollywood Fight Nights Delivers KO Fun Friday

Fans at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California, were treated to several highlight reel knockouts and one dramatic ending at the 360 Boxing Promotions Hollywood Fight Night card on Friday.

Light Heavyweight Star Emerging in Dzambekov

Light heavyweight prospect Umar Dzambekov enjoyed a sensational outing in his first main event for Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions. Is he the next light heavyweight star? He’s not yet a Beterbiev or Bivol, but that’s a very high bar.

Based on the Hollywood Fight Nights performance on Friday, he’s heading for the Top 15 and improving each fight.

The 26-year-old undefeated Dzambekov of Austria, based in Los Angeles and training at the Wild Card Boxing Club with respected trainer Marvin Somodio, was scheduled for his first ten-round fight. But he didn’t need it.

Dzambekov (13-0, 9 KOs) drilled Artem Brusov of Russia (13-2, 12 KOs), now based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was Brusov’s first knockdown and stoppage loss of his career.

Dzambekov’s overhand left came out to play early in the right, snapping Brusov’s head back at the start of the first round. Brusov came right back, delivering right-hand power shots of his own. Game on, and it appeared the pair would go rounds.

Brusov came at Dzambekov with even more fire in the second round, but Dzambekov didn’t let it affect his game plan. The Austrian landed several hard body shots, setting up a perfectly placed 45 degree version of the overhand left hand, dropping Brusov. The Russian was in a bad way, and clearly not going to get up. Referee Thomas Taylor ended the fight immediately, just before the bell at 2:59 of the round.

“It was a just a matter of time to land that left hand, and it worked out,” said Dzambekov. “I feel great. Every fight, I want to get the finish. I was intending the ten rounds if necessary, but this wasn’t case.

“I want to go viral every day in a positive way, and there’s no better way to go viral in the boxing ring than with a knockout,” added Dzambekov. Mission accomplished.

Asked about his plans, Dzambekov said he was looking forward to 2026. “I’m learning, I’m getting better every day. The thing is nowadays, you need that social media and all that. You need to go viral to be popular. I think it’s just a matter of time before I’m there, and people see me and recognize me as the real deal.”

Chucky Barrera Fights Back

Super flyweights Daniel “Chucky” Barrera of Eastvale, California (10-1-1, 4 KOs) and Mario Hernandez of Mexico (13-7-1, 4 KOs) went to war for eight hard rounds, giving the Chumash Casino fans an all-action pressure fight for eight rounds. Barrera felt the heat as Hernandez put on the pressure, but stood up to it and got the better of his touch challenger with a unanimous decision win. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 77-75.

It was Barrera’s second win since a majority decision loss, and it’s clear he has applied the lessons from the loss. He moved to Los Angeles, and he followed his trainer to Arizona for training camp.

“I’ve been away from home for two months. It’s been a long road,” said Barrera. “We came here, we were prepared. Mario was the toughest opponent I’ve faced so far. He gave me a good run. I’m just thankful we’re both able to go home to our families tonight.”

It took Barrera a few rounds to find the right distance. When he did, he was able to land the better power shots. He wobbled Hernandez in the last round, but couldn’t deliver the knockout before the bell, and happily took the win. He’ll benefit from the experience against a tough customer like Hernandez.

Cain Sandoval Scores Surprise KO Win

Super lightweight “Sugar” Cain Sandoval of Sacramento, California, saved his best for last, delivering a knockout win with 30 seconds left in the tenth and final round of his fight against Jino Rodrigo of the Philippines.

Rodrigo (13-6-2, 11 KOs) got off to a strong start, winning the early rounds. He hurt Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) in the second round with hard right hooks. It took Sandoval another round to settle down. He began to work better behind his jab, following with hard right hand shots of his own. Through the middle rounds, Sandoval showed he was willing to eat some jabs himself to stay in the pocket and deliver his own offense.

Sandoval gained steam and took over as Rodrigo began to slow down. It looked like the fight would go the distance when Sandoval delivered a three round combination left-right-left with every shot snapping Rodrigo’s head, dropping him to the canvas. Referee Rudy Barragan waved off the fight.

Sandoval said he remained composed despite the rocky start. “I wasn’t shocked. I’m a real fighter. If I get hurt, I adjust, and that’s what real fighters do.” Sandoval says he feels he should be ranked among the top 20 fighters at 140 pounds after his performance.

Roxy Verduzco Moving Up

Iyana “Right Hook Roxy” Verduzco of Los Angeles (6-0, 1 KO) looked right at home in her first fight at super bantamweight, bringing the heat against tough cookie Perla Vanesa Lomeli of Mexicali, Mexico (7-6, 1 KO). Lomeli made Verduzco put in the work, challenging her opponent and landing several excellent uppercuts.

Verduzco carried good strength while keeping up a high volume punch count to win a unanimous decision over Lomeli. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73.

Replay Available on UFC Fight Pass

If you’d like to catch the fights on a slow weekend, the replay is available at UFC Fight Pass.