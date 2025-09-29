Umar Dzambekov: Austria’s Most Famous Boxer Returns Oct. 3

If you were asked to name famous athletes from Austria, you might name a skier or a Formula 1 driver. You might think of a certain bodybuilder-turned-actor and politician. Umar Dzambekov wants to add his name to this list.

It’s not a stretch to declare light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov Austria’s most famous professional boxer, at least.

The 26-year-old undefeated Dzambekov, based in Los Angeles and training at the Wild Card Boxing Club with respected trainer Marvin Somodio, has quietly rolled up an undefeated record of 12 wins with eight knockouts.

“I would agree with that definitely,” admitted Dzambekov in a recent interview with NY Fights. “I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but I would agree with that.”

Dzambekov can back it up, currently ranked by the WBC and heading for the top 20 in the highly competitive light heavyweight division, with a growing fan base in the United States.

Dzambekov appears in his first main event next appearance comes this Friday, October 3 main event at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California. The entire 360 Boxing Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights card airs on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Watch: Interview with Umar Dzambekov

Friday’s bout is Dzambekov’s first scheduled ten-round fight, a milestone for any boxer moving from prospect to contender. He will face Artem Brusov of Russia (13-1, 12 KOs), based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Brusov is a heavy-handed fighter who’s never been knocked down or stopped, with a single decision loss.

“I feel great. I feel better and better day by day, working towards October 3, my first 10-round fight,” said Dzambekov. “I’ve been doing eight rounds, 10 rounds, 12 rounds of sparring, even before. I feel good. I feel ready.”

Dzambekov describes the adjustment like switching from a sprint to a marathon. “Professional boxing is a marathon. You’ve got to adjust to the rounds and all the little things. I’d say there’s not much difference between me and the guys at the top. It’s just a question of experience.”

“Every time I go in the ring, it doesn’t matter if I’m the main event, co-main event, or just prelims. I just want to win. The pressure stays the same because I don’t want to go in there and lose. And not only that, I want to perform as good as I can,” said Dzambekov.

Long Road From Austria to Los Angeles

The road to Los Angeles began as it does in many other place around the world from the Philippines to Ukraine. As a young man, Dzambekov recalls watching boxing greats who shaped his current style. “Muhammad Ali has always been number one, but also the Klitschko brothers, Triple G, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, too many fighters. I tried to take a little bit from every one of them and be who I am.”

His dream destination was never in doubt. “Since I was a kid, I always wanted to go to America,” he said. “It’s the right place to be for sports in general, but especially for boxing.”

His father, who was also a competitive boxer, instilled the discipline Dzambekov relies on today. “There was one thing my dad always used to tell me: every time you believe you are somebody, don’t speak it out loud. Don’t rely on your talent and skills. Always work hard and be humble.”

The lessons stuck, even if, as Dzambekov admits with a laugh, “as time goes by, it gets more difficult. It’s hard to be humble.”

Dzambekov’s promoter, Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions, has a track record of guiding European fighters to global stardom, including the Klitschkos and Gennadiy Golovkin. For Dzambekov, being in Loeffler’s stable feels like destiny.

“When I was a kid and I was watching the Klitschkos, I would always see Tom in the ring before the fights. I would see all these different coaches, like Emmanuel Steward … Back then, I was just a kid watching all these people.

Then growing up and working with Tom and being together with him as my promoter, it’s something special. And I would not have thought of that as a little kid.”

Dzambekov Settles In At The Wild Card

While Dzambekov can’t claim to be a household name just yet, his home in Los Angeles is one of boxing’s most storied gyms. At Wild Card, prospects hope they will rise to become the next Manny Pacquiao or Miguel Cotto. Dzambekov has been a fixture there since 2023, working under Samodio, whom he praises for his calm, adaptable style.

“The most important thing about Marvin and me is the instructions,” explains Dzambekov. “Marvin doesn’t rush anything or force me. He knows my style. He just sharpens it, tells me what to do, and I do it the best I can.”

Samodio, whose brief pro career was at light flyweight, has a knack for getting the best out of fighters who tower over him. Dzambekov says it’s less about the drills and more about the strategy. “He’s still able to hold the mitts. Here and there, we get someone to carry the body shield. The most important thing is the training plan, and it’s been working well.”

Umar Dzambekov and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Being an Austrian athlete inevitably invites comparisons to the country’s most famous face, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dzambekov doesn’t shy away from it. In fact, he embraces it.

“Some people say, ‘You sound like Schwarzenegger,’ and I don’t mind. He’s a big idol. I love that guy,” he said.

Based in Los Angeles, it seems inevitable Dzambekov might cross paths with the bodybuilding champion, actor and former California governor. In a serendipitous moment, Dzambekov spotted the Terminator at his daily workout at Venice Beach.

“I was meeting up with Tom (promoter Tom Loeffler) at Gold’s Gym, and I saw someone training with bodyguards. I thought, ‘Who the hell trains with bodyguards?’ Then I looked closer. It was Arnold. I wish I could have talked to him, but the bodyguards didn’t let people approach. Still, I hope in the future to meet him.”

In addition to becoming a world champion, Dzambekov would like to make boxing as popular in Austria as skiing. That’s a big hill to climb, but he’s willing. “Boxing is not as popular in Austria as soccer or skiing. I want to make it popular.”

Progress In Highly Competitive Light Heavyweight Division

Dzambekov is realistic about his progression. “I’m still gaining experience, and I still need a couple more fights. But I think I’ll be ready for anyone.”

Dzambekov says it’s important not to get ahead of himself, especially with an opponent about to step in the ring with him on October 3. “Whoever gets put in front of me, I focus on him. I study him, I train, I get ready, and then I move on to the next one. I know my goal: I want to be the best. That hasn’t changed since I was a kid.”

Despite his growing profile, Dzambekov insists he treats every fight as if he’s the star attraction. “No matter when I fight, I always feel like I’m the main event. I always feel like everyone is there just to see me. That mindset doesn’t change.”

“In the next two or three years, I want my name put up there with all the big names. Everyone’s talking about them, and I want them talking about me too.”

Umar Dzambekov might not yet have the global recognition of Canelo Álvarez or Dmitry Bivol, but in Austria, he’s making headway. He has been featured twice in Vienna’s daily newspaper with a large readership.

Dzambekov dreams of one day hearing the Austrian national anthem playing before the opening bell of a world championship fight. “I do visualize it. I imagine and dream of it, and I want to make it reality.” This will serve as proof that Austria is finally on the boxing map thanks to Umar Dzambekov.