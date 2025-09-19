Fundora vs Thurman: MGM Grand Superfight That Could Shake Up Boxing

Fundora vs Thurman is ready to go at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on October 25 in a fight which could have massive implications for their respective careers.



Fundora vs Thurman: A Superfight Worth Watching

Fundora Faces Stiff Test

Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) dominated Tim Tszyu in his most recent outing at the same venue in July, forcing him to quit after seven rounds.

The latest bet365 odds on the next fight in his career rate him as a 2/9 shot to retain his WBC super welterweight title at the end of next month.

The 27-year-old faces a tough test against the former unified welterweight champion (31-1, 23 KOs), who recorded a third-round stoppage against Brock Jarvis in March. Fundora had been eyeing a fight with Errol Spence, but his continued absence from the ring forced him to head down a different route.

“I grew up watching Thurman,” Fundora said. “A lot of his bigger fights we watched all the time. I’ve always thought he’s a great fighter. I can’t say I expected to one day fight Thurman, but I knew it was possible because I always want the toughest fights, and now we’re here.”

“This is going to be a crazy night. It’s a huge fight with two guys who like to bang. Expect fireworks. I feel like this fight sells itself. Thurman is the big talker, and I’m the quiet guy, but we both like to throw. It’s going to be a great night for boxing. We’re going for the knockout, but I just need to get the win however it comes. A win over Thurman solidifies us being the best in the division even more.”

Thurman Enters the Bout With Point to Prove

Thurman will head into the fight with a point to prove after spending a significant portion of the past few years sidelined by injury. He suffered a split decision defeat in a WBA super welterweight title bout against Manny Pacquiao in July 2019, but has fought just twice since then.

He was scheduled to challenge Tszyu for the WBO title in March 2024, but was forced to withdraw after suffering a training injury. Fundora replaced him, and the WBC put their belt on the line. Fundora won by a split decision and subsequently triumphed more comprehensively in the rematch. With Spence out of the equation, Fundora set his sights on Thurman.

Despite his lack of activity in recent years, Thurman remains hungry to prove he has what it takes to climb back to the top of the tree in the super welterweight division.

“Fundora was never really on my radar, but he’s proven himself to be a tough champion with only one loss, just like me,” Thurman said. “Every time he steps in the ring he grows, and I know this isn’t an easy fight for anyone in the division. But I didn’t come this far to shy away from Everest, or in this case Mt Fundora. On October 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, I’m climbing that mountain. This is how history is made. From childhood, I’ve dreamed of overcoming challenges like this. Call it David vs Goliath, but remember – I’m Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. I’m walking straight into the fire, and it’s going to be a fight you don’t want to miss.”

With bookmakers rating Thurman as a 3/1 shot to beat Fundora, its is clear that he will have to scale considerable heights to regain the world title.

However, the 36-year-old is wily operator and could give Fundora plenty to think about on a night which could shake up the boxing world. Either way, Fundora vs Thurman could have significant impact.

main image credit: Photo: Lina Baker, Premier Boxing Champions