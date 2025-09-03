Keith Thurman Carries Fundora vs Thurman Event Wednesday

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and his challenger, former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, made their first official Las Vegas appearance along with several undercard fighters to promote their card on Saturday, October 25.

The main card airs on Prime Video PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Long And Winding Road to Fundora vs Thurman

Fundora of Coachella, California (23-1-1, 15 KOs) won his title by defeating Tim Tszyu in a bloody battle in 2024 to earn both WBC and WBO titles. But as Thurman pointed out, Fundora wasn’t supposed to be there and owes him.

Thurman of Clearwater, Florida (31-1, 23 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Tsyzu but withdrew due to an injury. Fundora stepped up from the undercard to score the surprising victory, then doubled down by destroying Tszyu in the rematch in July.

Thurman said he was told by fans he had no reason to face Tszyu. “Now I’m facing the guy that done slapped him up, not once, but twice, and he did it properly the second time. Good job, Fundora, congratulations.

“He’s in position because of me. I always heard he’s a good kid. It’s the right thing to fight Keith Thurman,” said Thurman, pointing out that as the champion, Fundora had other options.

“I had to go to Australia, because everybody’s too busy fighting everybody else, leaving your man Keith “One Time” Thurman on the motherfucking shelf … Ever since I was in the amateurs, there’s been no such thing as an easy Thurman fight.

“He saw it, he heard the proposal. It sounded sweet. I’m gonna make sure it tastes bitter, but it sounds sweet,” said Thurman, thanking Fundora and adding, “I salute you.”

Fans should salute Thurman as well, who is an endlessly entertaining talker. He knows how to sell a fight and get fans fired up, something boxing in the U.S. sorely needs. Thurman will earn his fee and then some long before he steps into the ring.

Fundora says he’s happy to get back in the ring again for his third fight in 2025 against the former champion.

“We’ve been working very hard,” said Fundora. “Now we’re headlining our first pay per view fight.” He acknowledged Thurman is a former champion, “one of the pound-for-pounds back then. But it’s time for a change in the sport. I think I can be the face for it. We’ll see you October 25.”

Fundora, who is also studying engineering at Harvard University (yes, THAT Harvard), said youth and experience are no longer viable excuses for him. “I’m 27 years old. I’m a full-grown man. There’s no more excuses at all.

“But we’re in a position, so we’re taking pretty tough fights, learning on the job, now we’re getting there. Everybody’s just tough,” explained Fundora.

Make no mistake, it’s a big hill to climb for the 37-year-old Thurman in more ways than one. Fundora has defeated multiple contenders and has been gaining strength and deploying a more sophisticated strategy in recent fights. But Thurman is coming off a stronger-than-expected performance in March with a third-round stoppage of rising star Brock Jarvis.

A win for Thurman gives him a chance to become a two-division champion and a top name in a competitive division. It would be his ticket to a potential Hall of Fame bid. For Thurman, it’s also a chance to go out on a high note and erase his single loss against Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

“Man, we don’t have to go to Harvard to know what ‘Tim-berrrrrr” means,” declared Thurman. “Remember, I’m Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. I’m walking straight into the fire, and it’s going to be a fight you don’t want to miss.”

Fulton and Foster Get Frosty

In the co-main event, two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. of Philadelphia (23-1, 8 KOs), currently the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, will move up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster of Houston (23-3, 12 KOs) in a 130-pound world title fight.

Fulton is coming off a victory over longtime rival Brandon Figueroa in their February rematch after a devastating loss to Naoya Inoue. Fulton is known for his slick and sophisticated boxing skills, which have enabled him to dominate his opponents.

Foster knows what it’s like to rebuild. After two losses in 2015 and 2016, he’s put up a nine-fight winning streak, outboxing the tough and tricky Rey Vargas to win his title in 2023. He defended it twice before temporarily losing the belt via a controversial split-decision to Robson Conceicao. Foster reclaimed his title in a rematch with Conceicao.

Initially, Foster had little to say other than, “See you all October 25th.” Moderator Ray Flores got Foster to open up after asking Fulton about the fight. Fulton feels he’s being disrespected and treated as the “B-side” fighter when he’s the champion.

“All we gotta do is go make a statement on him and put on a great show. I see all the fans disrespectful and talking out on this. So, you know, once I show them what I’m really about, it won’t be no question.

“This whole thing, you know, it’s been disrespectful to me. I mean, I’m sitting over here (on the challenger side of the stage). I’m the champion. We’re fighting for MY title. But you know, he gonna pay for all of that,” said Foster.

This prompted Fulton to push back. “I understand where he at, but he’s just saying the things that he’s supposed to say.

“I like fighting other champions. That’s why I moved up to make this move so but it will, it will feel great accomplishing that,” added Fulton. “Tomayto, tomahto, I don’t really care about what people be having to say or fighters. Sometimes they speak from nerves.”

Fulton said he feels good in a heavier weight division. Foster said it won’t help him. “I really still feel like he’s really a 122-pounder. They just walk around heavy … I think my skills gonna pay the bills.”

“I’m big too,” said Foster. “I outgrew that weight class before I lost. I just moved up last year, fought two times, and became the world champion. I’m going to do it again.”

“You’re going to go back down and defend that title. After you get fucked up, you’re going to have other options … I mean everything I’m saying, you know it!” laughed Foster. “You’re just making it hard on you.”

“Let your hands talk then,” replied Fulton. “He’s in his feelings.”

“Dang, I’m ready to get after it!” said Foster.

Middleweight Matchup: Ramos Jr. vs Mosley Jr.

Rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. of Casa Grande, Arizona (23-1, 19 KOs) takes on top contender Shane Mosley Jr. of Las Vegas (22-4, 12 KOs) for the Interim WBC Middleweight title.

Since his 2023 loss to Erickson Lubin, Ramos Jr. has won three fights by stoppage, including a dominating eight-round knockout of former unified champion Jeison Rosario. Mosley Jr. is on a five-fight win streak. Both fighters are from fighting families. Mosley is the son of Hall of Famer Shane Mosley Sr. Ramos is trained by his father Jesus Sr., and is the nephew of veteran contender Abel Ramos.

“I’m excited to get one in before the end of the year. He’s not here (today at the news conference), but he better show up fight night.

“He has a lot of momentum coming into this fight, some good names,” admitted Ramos Jr. “He can be the perfect fighter if you allow him to be. We’re going to make him uncomfortable and get him out of there.”

Ramos Jr. said he feels he can bring new energy and a new face to the middleweight division by the move up to the division. “Being on big cards and having experienced all of that, it gives me a different confidence.”

Isaac Lucero Looks To Keep KO Streak Going

Unbeaten super welterweight Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico (17-0, 13 KOs) opens the pay-per-view.

Lucero will look to continue his momentum opening up the Prime Video PPV card. After a successful amateur career, Lucero has stopped his last six opponents. Lucero is now training in Las Vegas with Bob Santos, who led him to victory in May as he stopped the previously undefeated Omar Valenzuela in two rounds.

