Fundora vs Thurman: Let’s Try This Again

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman made their rescheduled matchup official on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Fundora vs Thurman will headline as the main event of the Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View on Prime Video, taking place Saturday, March 28, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fundora and Thurman were originally scheduled to meet last October, before Fundora suffered a hand contusion in sparring. After months in limbo and little news about an expected rescheduling, there were some doubts. But now, Fundora’s defense of his title against the veteran Thurman is back on track.

Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning on Thursday, February 5 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.

This matchup is a pay-per-view available through Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, and also through PPV.com.

Fundora of Coachella, California (23-1-1, 15 KOs) is one of three champions in the highly competitive super welterweight division full of talent. Last Saturday, Xander Zayas of Puerto Rico successfully defended his WBO title and added the WBA title by defeating challenger Abass Baraou of Germany.

The fourth champion is the newly crowned Josh Kelly of Sunderland, England, who won the IBF title in the division by defeating the previous champion, the avoided Bahkram Murtazaliev of Russia, who trains in Southern California.

Zayas has already challenged Kelly to a unification fight, and it’s one that can easily be made. But Fundora has been the top dog in the division. He will need a win that everyone expects him to get against Thurman, who is admittedly a bit past his best days. But this is the classic definition of a “banana peel” fight, ruining the loser’s chance at a goal he’s been chasing.

Fundora vs Thurman: Crossroad Competition

With Fundora back and healthy, he and Thurman picked up where they left off in their promotion at Avalon Hollywood. Their matchup pits a current champion with all the advantages but who occasionally shows a chink in his armor, versus a former champion who’s a fan favorite who demonstrated he’s still got some pop in his hands.

And without a doubt, the slick-talking, eccentric Thurman earned his shot in no small part because he’s such a good promoter and a terrific interview, a contrast with the composed and cerebral Fundora, who is currently pursuing an engineering degree in his so-called spare time at Harvard University. Yes, THAT Harvard.

During the press conference, Thurman implored fans to “watch what happens when I hit this man’s chin. He’s gonna do a pretty little dance,” while the always-stoic Fundora promised to do his talking in the ring.

Fundora: “Right Now It’s Just All Talk”

Fundora says he’s now healthy, feeling great, and ready to go in March. “We’re gonna go in there and do what we always do. I’m gonna retain this title and remain world champion.

“The injury was just one of those things that happen. We just had to wait for it to heal. The more time to prepare the better. We’re ready to go and deliver a great night for the Fundora team on March 28.

Fundora brushed off Thurman’s braggadocio as meaningless talk.

“Right now, it’s all just talk. He’s an experienced fighter, and anything can happen in boxing, but we train to be prepared for anything. When you do that, things will come out your way,” said Fundora. He acknowledged he has made mistakes in fights, including his single knockout loss to Brian Mendoza and his bruising fight against Erickson Lubin.

“We live, and we learn from our mistakes. We’ll be there on March 28 to show you what we’re all about. I think everybody underestimates me. That’s part of the game. Whatever they say, you just have to go out there and show everyone what you’re made of,” insisted Fundora.

“A win would be another great highlight of my career. It would show that we’re moving in the right direction and taking the right steps,” said Fundora who will be fighting for the third time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Keith Thurman: “Fundora, Don’t Lie To Yourself”

Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) said he’s well aware of those mistakes by Fundora and intends to force another lapse against him in March. “I already see the mistakes that he’s unfortunately gonna be making on March 28.

“Boxing isn’t about the talk, though. It’s about delivering in the ring. Fundora is a man of few words, but many punches. And because of that, you can guarantee that this pay-per-view is a can’t-miss.

“Beating me would be the greatest accomplishment of your career, Fundora. Don’t lie to yourself. You have been hit and not gotten off the canvas. I’m happy to make you experience it again.

But Thurman didn’t disrespect Fundora over his losses, since he’s got one on his own resume against the Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao. “To me, the real great champions are the type of champions who stumble, only to rise up again. That’s what I’m trying to do right here, right now.

Thurman firmly believes he’ll be heading to the Boxing Hall of Fame once he retires, based on his track record in the welterweight division. But in March, he’ll be fighting a super welterweight who is a full eight inches taller.

“What I love about this fight is that there are only so many fighters from my generation who are still here today,” said Thurman, including Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia.

“There is a plethora of young fighters who have taken over, including Sebastian Fundora. I believe in my skills and my talent. Say I’m the gatekeeper, but I’m the final boss,” said Thurman.

Fundora vs Thurman Back on Track

Thurman said he was just getting used to the height differential during training with taller sparring partners in the fall when the fight was postponed.

“Now I’m just activating that muscle memory for this camp. This was my first time sparring guys that tall, so having this extra time makes me feel more confident. My original coach Ben Getty used to say: ‘you do your homework, you pass the test.’ Now that we’ve had more time to study, I plan on passing with flying colors.”

Thurman said he’s grateful to have the fight rescheduled, and no doubt the fans agree. He said he wanted his dream of becoming a two-division world champion to come true last October, but said patience will pay off.

“We’ve got one thing on our mind this whole camp, and that’s timber!”