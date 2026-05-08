Why Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao on Netflix Could Be Boxing’s Most Lucrative But Riskiest Cash Grab

Eleven years after their 2015 “Fight of the Century,” Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have agreed to a professional rematch. Netflix is set to stream the bout live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sep. 25.

Just to recap, the event was originally planned for the Sphere, but shifted to T-Mobile Arena due to scheduling conflicts.

Unlike their first meeting, which cost viewers $100 on pay-per-view, this fight will be available to all Netflix subscribers at no extra charge. While the distribution model has changed, the commercial stakes remain high.

Their original bout generated over $600 million gross revenue and set a $72.2 million live gate record at the MGM Grand. By moving the rematch to Netflix, the organizers are betting that global reach will outweigh traditional ticket and PPV sales.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao Rematch Brings Serious Legacy Risk to Las Vegas

Netflix has already proved its live combat sports model works, drawing 108 million global viewers for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Mayweather, who recently dropped his $100 million suit against Business Insider, and Pacquiao, who holds a solid 62-8-3 record, are even bigger names with deeper global appeal.

Pacquiao’s following in the Philippines alone could drive record international viewership numbers, while Mayweather’s brand pulls hard in the United States. On streaming, without a $100 price barrier, casual fans who skipped 2015 have no reason to miss this one. Additionally, sponsorships and licensing should easily push revenue into the hundreds of millions.

Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger first learned about the agreement from Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur. However, the risk factor of the fight is hard to ignore.

Breaking: Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao have agreed to terms on amended deal for professional fight on Netflix being planned for Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur tells The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/e1S0OpBgPQ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 8, 2026

Pacquiao, 47, last fought to a majority draw against Mario Barrios in July 2025, which was the last time he entered the boxing ring. Mayweather, 49, has not fought professionally since his 2017 TKO of Conor McGregor, spending the years in between on exhibition circuits against Logan Paul and others.

So, safe to say, neither of them is near his physical peak. Their last meeting was criticized for being technical and slow. Fast forward to now. They likely offer a sluggish bout overall, just like Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which drew massive viewership but ended in disappointment.

The main conflict here is whether this fight is a massive business deal or a real competition. For decades, these two have built their names on legacy and high stakes. This rematch has the name recognition and the history, but it’s missing the competitive edge. Whether it actually feels like a real fight on Sep. 25 is the million-dollar question now.