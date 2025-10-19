Danny Garcia Wins In Tenth Fight at Barclays Center

Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia ended his tenth fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a bang on Saturday.

“Swift” Garcia of Philadelphia (38-4, 22 KOs) scored a one-punch knockout of his former sparring partner Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez of Queens (22-5-1, 7 KOs) in the fourth round of the Swift Promotions main event.

Garcia had the upper hand over Gonzalez from the opening bell. He landed power punches early, a sign the night wouldn’t go well for the determined but overwhelmed challenger. It was Gonzalez’s first fight at super welterweight.

“I know that I hurt him in round one, but my timing was a little off,” said Garcia. “So I decided to work behind my jab and I knew when he stopped his feet, I was gonna catch him.

“I was just taking it round by round. I didn’t underestimate him. He was in great shape. My dad told me to just stick to the game plan.”

Garcia landed his trademark left hook, always his best punch, early in round four to put Gonzalez down hard, ending the at 45 seconds into the fourth round.

Is Danny Garcia Now Officially Retired?

Before the fight, Garcia said he was “85 percent” sure he would retire, but also left the door open in the event he had a good performance. After the fight, an emotional Garcia kept that door open for a potential return.

“I’ve done a lot in my career, and this is a great way to end it all. At the end of the day, I’m healthy and I’ve got a beautiful family. I don’t know if I’m done yet,” said Garcia.

Here’s hoping Garcia decided to walk away with the sweet taste of a victory in his last fight at the venue that made him famous.

Mixed Reviews For Barclays Center Card

While most fans enjoyed seeing the quick win by Garcia, the rest of the card earned decidedly mixed reviews. No crowd numbers were announced, but observers told NY Fights it was poorly attended with slow pacing that put the main event well after midnight Eastern Time.

Few of the fights will be memorable to anyone but the fighters, their teams, and their families.

Undercard Results

Bantamweight Dominique Crowder of Baltimore (19-0, 11 KOs) remained undefeated with a near shutout on the scorecards against Fernando Diaz (16-6-1, 6 KOs), 100-90 twice and 98-92 after 10 rounds.

Undefeated Polish heavyweight contender Damian Knyba (17-0, 11 KOs) scored a seventh-round TKO over Joey Dawejko of Philadelphia (28-14-4, 16 KOs). Fighting behind his jab and popping Dawejko, fans began to grumble at the lack of action. But the end was inevitable. Knyba landed a combination of shots forcing Dawejko back into the ropes, eventually drubbing him with a left hook forcing the stoppage.

Veteran “King” Gabriel Rosado of Philadelphia (28-17-1, 16 KOs) won a unanimous decision over fellow veteran Vaughn Alexander of St. Louis (19-17-2, 12 KOs) by scores of 80-72 and 79-73 twice after eight rounds in the super middleweight division.

Chris “Primetime” Colbert of Brooklyn (18-3, 6 KOs) got the win he so badly needed over Blas Ezequiel Caro of Argentina (12-9, 5 KOs) in their eight round super lightweight fight. Scores for the decision were 80-71, 78-73, and 77-74 for Colbert.

Reshad Mati of Staten Island (16-0, 8 KOs) fought himself in a tougher battle than he expected, winning a hard fought majority decision against Jose Angulo (17-11, 10 KOs) in eight rounds. It was a razor thin 77-75 twice, and 76-76. Mati took a hard shot in the third round that rattled him, forcing him to be more cautious and do what he had to do to win.

Early Fights in Brooklyn

Welterweight Mathew Gonzalez (16-1-1, 10 KOs) took home a unanimous decision victory over Wilfredo Flores (12-6-1, 5 KOs), with scores of 77-74 and 76-75 twice in the fight between the two Puerto Rican natives now fighting out of New York.

Georgia native Avtandil Khurtsidze of Brooklyn (34-2-3, 23 KOs) and Andres Martinez of Equitorial Guinea (6-4-1, 3 KOs) fought to a draw after six light heavyweight rounds.

Rising featherweight prospect Keith Colon Rodriguez of Newark (8-0, 8 KOs) dropped and stopped previously unbeaten David Calabro of Aston, Pennsylvania (5-1, 3 KOs) 2:26 into the third round.

Undefeated Brooklyn-native Cristian Cangelosi (12-0, 5 KOs) earned a unanimous decision over Victoriano Santillan (13-9-2, 8 KOs) in a super welterweight bout. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75.

Opening up the pay-per-view card, super welterweight prospect Quincey Williams of Washington, DC (6-0, 6 KOs) dominated Christopher Rodriguez of Miami (13-2-1, 11 KOs) on his way to a second-round TKO (1:31).

In his pro debut, super middleweight Jahanzeb Rizwan of The Bronx (1-0, 1 KO) stopped Travis Millage of Hattiesburg, Mississippi (0-2) at 2:24 of the first round.

Middleweight Zahir Abdus Salaam of New Jersey (1-0) had a successful pro debut with a majority decision (40-36, 39-37, 38-38) against Eduardo Perez De La Paz of North Carolina (0-3)

Opening the card, welterweight Elijah Gonzalez of Brooklyn (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Jason Chavez of Georgia (0-2-1) by unanimous decision (39-36 twice, 38-37).

READ MORE: Juarez Defends Title at MVP Prospects 16