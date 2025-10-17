Danny Garcia Says Farewell Saturday in Brooklyn

Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia makes his final ringwalk as a professional this Saturday, October 18, at the home of so many of his championship fights, Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The “Farewell to Brooklyn” card features “Swift” Garcia facing Star Boxing product and Queen-native Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez in the main event of the Swift Promotions event.

With his promoter hat on, Garcia has lined up several undercard bouts promising fun entertainment, including undefeated Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba taking on Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko in an eight-round matchup; Chris “Primetime” Colbert of Brooklyn facing Blas Ezequiel Caro in an eight-round attraction, and Philly action fighter Gabriel Rosado, who takes on durable veteran Vaughn Alexander in a super middleweight bout.

Swift Promotions rising star Cristian Cangelosi of Brooklyn will fight Victoriano Antonio Santillan.

The card will stream exclusively through MILLIONS.co with a pay-per-view broadcast beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, offering 12 scheduled attractions featured with the purchase of the event. Cost is $39.95.

How Danny Garcia Wants To Be Remembered

Garcia (37-4, 21 KOs) came in at 153.6 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in. Gonzalez (22-4-1, 7 KOs) was 153.4 pounds for his first official fight above welterweight.

At the weigh-in, Garcia was full of confidence. “It might be farewell to him after this. I’ve been in this business for a long time. It’s your job to be confident as a fighter. But when you step into that ring, that’s the chamber of truth. When you get hit, it’s not about how hard you trained. You have to be a true champion.

“All my fans give me that chip on the shoulder and motivate me to be at my best when it’s time for that bell to ring.”

At this week’s final pre-fight news conference, Garcia said he reached success because of everything he went through. “I came from nothing, and that’s why I have the grit that I’ve shown in fight after fight.

“I just want to be remembered as someone who fought everyone and never backed down.”

However Garcia goes out on Saturday, he has no regrets. “I’ve really enjoyed every moment of training and running and sacrifice. I know that this might be my last fight. I’ve been in there sparring young guys who brought the fight out of me. At the end of the day, I’m a fighter and that’s what I was born to do.”

Danny Gonzalez Gets To The Big Stage

Challenger Danny Gonzalez is sure to have plenty of supporters in Brooklyn from his long career fighting for Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York.

Gonzalez, a native of the Woodhaven section of Queens, hopes this fight will serve as a springboard to his first-ever world title opportunity. Gonzalez says Garcia is underestimating him.

“I dropped weight to make 154. I’m gonna be big and strong in the ring. I’m fresh and happy. I’ve been waiting all my life for a moment like this. I’m just excited and I’m gonna pull it off.

“He can say whatever he wants to me. I’m the definition of grit and hard work. That’s why I got here. I’m gonna make him look like dookie tomorrow.”

Earlier in the week, Gonzalez acknowledged his golden opportunity. “This is everything. This proves that hard work and consistency pay off. I’ve been grinding for 20 years and now I’m here on the big stage.”

Even though Gonzalez is his opponent Saturday, Garcia the promoter said he was glad to give Gonzalez the opportunity. “Danny Gonzalez is someone who’s been under the radar and deserves a shot. Some guys never get the opportunity, and I thought he earned it.

Heavyweights Highlight Loaded Undercard

Through Swift Promotions, Garcia has put together an appealing lineup of New York and Philadelphia-based talent, with Poland and Puerto Rico represented giving fans plenty to root for.

“It makes me really happy to give young guys opportunities like this,” said Garcia. “To a lot of guys, fighting at Barclays Center is a dream come true. That means everything to me.”

It speaks well for Garcia’s future under his Swift Promotions banner. NY Fights looks forward to future cards from Garcia, who lacks the big money and big connections of the big-name promoters. But grass-roots promoters are key to the health of boxing. Here’s wishing Garcia and his team well.

In the co-main event, undefeated heavyweight Damian Knyba of Poland goes up against Joey Dawejko, who was in theory retired until he got the call for an all-Polish matchup. Both men weighed in within a pound of each other, Knyba (16-0, 10 KOs) at 259.8 pounds, and Dawejko (28-13-4,16 KOs) at 259 pounds. Bear in mind there is a nine-inch height difference.

“Five years ago, I was here watching Adam Kownacki fight at Barclays Center, and on that card, Joey Dawejko was fighting Frank Sanchez. I can’t believe that life has gone so fast that now I’m here tomorrow night fighting him. I hope we put on a good show for the fans. May the best man win.”

Knyba says he is extremely motivated. “I’ve fought in big arenas before, so this is nothing new to me. I’m coming in here mentally strong and ready to do what I have to do. The Polish fans mean the world to me. I want to be at my best and make my country proud.”

Dawejko said when he got the call from his fellow Philly fighter, he didn’t hesitate. “Me and Danny haven’t fought on the same card since like the amateurs, and I appreciate this opportunity. We grew up together since we were little kids and have so many stories together. We’re gonna shut it out with this one.

“I’ve got a lot of experience. I’m probably the shortest heavyweight in the game. I’m used to fighting guys his size, he’s not used to fighting a guy my sized. Everyone may be smaller than him, but they don’t have what I have.”

Chris Colbert Needs Big Win

Like Dawejko, Brooklyn native and former world champion Chris Colbert said he couldn’t say no to taking a fight on Garcia’s card. “It’s an honor to be on a card with my brother Danny. We grind together, we shine together. It’s just gonna feel great on Saturday night when we both hand out ass beatings.”

Chris Colbert (17-3, 6 KOs) weighed in at 138.4 pounds. Opponent Blas Caro of Argentina (12-8, 5 KOs) weighed in at 136 pounds.

Colbert has suffered three losses in his last four bouts and badly needs a victory. He knows it.

“I’m gonna go back down to super featherweight to get back to the top. I’m actually hungrier now than I was for my last few fights. Right now I’m starving. I have no choice but to go in there and wipe out the 130-pound division.

“I know there’s a lot more that I’m leaving on the table as far as my career, and I can’t leave it there. I just want to win.”

Gabe Rosado and Vaughn Alexander Throw Down

Garcia’s fellow Philadelphia veteran Gabriel Rosado has a promising career as a broadcaster and perhaps even as an actor, but the siren call of the ring won’t let him go. Rosado takes on veteran Vaughn Alexander of St. Louis and their records don’t even matter.

“The heart has to still be in it to fight,” said Rosado. “That’s one thing about me. I can always count on my heart and my will. Nobody is gonna take that away from me. There was actually a point in my career where I counted too much on my will and slacked on my fundamentals. It’s those little things that make a big difference.”

“The atmosphere in Brooklyn is always amazing. This is my favorite city to fight in. Shoutout to Vaughn for taking the fight, because we’re gonna give the fans a great fight to watch.

“It’s always good to be in this position,” agreed Alexander. Shoutout to Danny for putting me on this platform and I’m just looking forward to putting on a good performance Saturday.

“We’re two fighters that get in there no matter who the opponent is. I’m really looking forward to fighting him. Every fighter has a plan until they get in there with someone they’ve never been in there with. Whatever his plan is, I’m looking forward to it.”

Rosado weighed in at 169.4 pounds and Alexander at 170.4 pounds for the 170-pound catchweight bout.

Reshat Mati Returns

Staten Island’s own Reshat Mati (15-0, 8 KOs) brings his undefeated record against Jose Angulo of Ecuador (17-10, 10 KOs). It’s a golden opportunity for “The Albanian Bear” to shine in front of his fans. Mati weighed in for the super welterweight fight at 152.6 pounds, while Angulo missed weight at 157.6 pounds. The fight will still move forward.