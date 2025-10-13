Knyba vs Dawejko: Polish Pride On The Line in Philly

Passionate Polish boxing fans can look forward to a heavyweight fight for Polish bragging rights on Saturday, October 18 on the undercard to Danny “Swift” Garcia’s “Farewell to Brooklyn” event at the Barclays Center.

Unbeaten Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba (16-0, 10 KOs) promises to put on a show when he takes on Polish-American slugger Joey Dawejko of Philadelphia (28-13-4, 16 KOs).

Knyba is a talented prospect showing good early potential to follow in the footsteps of several great Polish heavyweights, including Andrew Golata, Tomasz Adamek, Mariusz Wach, Artur Szpilka, and throw in cruiserweight Krzystof Glowacki for good measure.

Joey Dawejko Answers The Call

After suffering a knockout loss in his last fight one year ago in October 2024, Dawejko participated in Team Combat League competition from January to August 2025, and had recently decided to retire. But then his good friend Garcia offered him a place on Saturday’s card, and Dawejko couldn’t say no.

“Me and Joey started boxing together at the Harrowgate Boxing Club (in Philadelphia),” said Garcia. “So just starting together and finishing together, that’s amazing!”

Dawejko, who is now working as a boxing fitness trainer at the Jack Costello Boxing Club in Philadelphia, announced the one-night-only comeback via Instagram. “Just when I thought I was out … they pull me back in! October 18th at the Barclays Center in New York! Against undefeated Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba!”

Forget the records, ignore the lack of any belts at stake. When cultural pride is involved in a heavyweight fight, it all but guarantees a good time.

“I’m going to prove who’s really from Poland on October 18,” said Knyba, age 29, who make his first ever appearance at Barclays Center. “It adds more motivation for the fight, because I know there will be a lot of Polish people there.

“I’m gonna show them that I’m the next Polish champion coming up the ranks. I can’t wait to put on a great show for them and make lots of new fans.”

Knyba Looking for Third Win in 2025

Knyba heads into the fight with Dawejko with wins over two other Polish heavyweights this year. He knocked out Andrzej Wawrzyk in the third round in February before stopping Marcin Siwy in eight rounds in June. Knyba believes he’ll make it three for three on Saturday.

“I think Joey will come out aggressive, trying to get inside, but that won’t be an option for him,” said Knyba. “I’m going to stay behind my jab, use my straight rights, and it shouldn’t be too much longer until he realizes the fight is over.”

Knyba is a modern prototype heavyweight standing 6-foot-7 and fighting in the 260-pound range. Dawejko represents the short, blocky heavyweights not seen much anymore, weighing in about the same as Knyba but standing nine inches shorter at 5-foot-10.

Knyba Working Way Up The Rankings

Knyba is a native of Bydgoszcz, Poland, and trains in Dzierzoniow, Poland, with Piotr Wilczewski. Knyba is now in New Jersey, preparing to close out 2025 with a bang. Knyba believes he’s had excellent preparations that have put him on track for a big performance on fight night.

“This has been a really good camp with a great dietician, rigorous physical training, and six weeks of sparring,” said Knyba. “I got great work with one of the top cruiserweights in the world and some similar heavyweights to Joey. I’m approaching this fight the same as every fight, but I know that in the end, I get to fight in front of the Polish fans.”

If Knyba wins to remain undefeated, he looks toward potential big matchups against fellow contenders in 2026 as he continues to work his way up the rankings.

“There are lots of different fighters I’d like to face and in lots of different places,” said Knyba. “I’d like to fight in England at some point, where there are a lot of Polish fans as well. “I think fighters like David Adeleye and Johnny Fisher would be great opponents for me, but I’m definitely 100% focused on the opponent who’s in front of me right now.”

“I’m extremely motivated to make a statement on October 18,” said Knyba. “Thank you in advance to all the Polish fans who come out to support us. It’s great to have boxing back at Barclays Center and I can’t wait to showcase my skills on this big stage.”

How To Watch on Saturday

Fans at home in Poland can see Knyba through TVP Sport.

In the United States, the card headlined by the final fight for former two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia of Philadelphia and Queens-native Daniel “El Gallo” Gonzalez streams exclusively through MILLIONS.co with a pay-per-view broadcast beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with 12 (yes!) scheduled bouts featured with purchase of the event.

Cost is $39.99. Purchase the fight stream here.