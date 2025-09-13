Crocker Wins Cracker Over Donovan in Rematch

Lewis Crocker made history and was crowned the new IBF World Welterweight Champion after edging a nail-biting rematch with Paddy Donovan in an all-Irish showdown.

Fueled by two knockdowns in a close, hotly contested bout, the crowd at the packed Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast roared when the scorecards were read in favor of their hometown hero.

Lewis Crocker fell to his knees, overcome with the emotion of the moment, learning he was victorious in the all-Irish World Title clash over Paddy Donovan by split decision. Scores were 114-112 and 114-113 for Crocker, and 115-111 for Donovan.

Donovan, who was disqualified in defeat in the first fight, fought with skill and ease, but it was Crocker who dropped Donovan twice to propel him to the win.

“A lot of people gave my stick after the first fight (against Paddy Donovan),” said Crocker with a grin. “Well, tomorrow, when you do your wee post, make sure you write: Lewis Crocker World (Effing) Champion!”

Knockdowns Are The Difference for Crocker

The first knockdown was a punch Donovan didn’t see coming in the third round, But Donovan seemed to shake it off well, and returned fire against Crocker in the fourth round.

The second knockdown came virtually at the bell ending the fifth round, but unlike in the first fight there was no question the punch landed well before the end of the round. This time, Donovan appeared hurt, and he was fortunate to get out of the round, recover, and finish the fight on his feet.

But Crocker, seen as the underdog in this rematch, had ultimately done enough to beat the his southpaw foe and thrill the 20,000 fans in the stadium as Crocker achieved his dream of winning a world championship.

Crocker dedicated his victory to his parents.

Cradling the belt in his arms, Crocker said, “This belt belongs to my parents. They got me to where I am today. This belt belongs to them as much as me. I owe them everything and I am so grateful.”

Looking ahead and demonstrating his ambitions, Crocker suggested a fight against a popular name in British boxing.

“A great fight in my opinion for fans in the UK, would be myself and Conor Benn. Let’s make that happen!”

Crocker will also keep an eye on the unification fight between WBO World Welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. and Devin Haney, which will present a unification opportunity should the titleholders want to pursue it.

Donovan Crocker II Undercard Highlights

Caoimhin Agyarko of Belfast (18-0, 7 KOs) scored another hometown win and preserved his unbeaten record with a thrilling, split decision victory over Ishmael Davis of Leeds (13-3, 6 KOs). Two judges tilted the scores in the Irish fighter’s favor with the cards 114-113 twice for Agyarko, and 115-112 for Davis.

Both men put it all on the line in the nonstop battle. Agyarko, whose eye was closed up by the end of the fight, was furious after a knockdown was called in the 12th and final round, as he insisted that he had slipped.

Tyrone McKenna of Belfast (25-6-1, 8 KOs) produced a brilliant performance as he dominated Dylan Moran of Dungavarn, Ireland (19-4, 9 KOs) in a bout that lived up to expectations. McKenna celebrated when he scored a knockdown in the seventh round, rocking Moran who could not recover, forcing a referee stoppage for the TKO win to McKenna.