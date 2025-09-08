Canelo vs Crawford Fight Week Schedule in Las Vegas

No one celebrates Mexican Independence Day like undisputed super middleweight champion and the face of boxing, Saul “Canelo” Álvarez. This year’s festivities may be his biggest fiesta yet. The undisputed super middleweight champion will fight two-division undisputed champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Saturday’s Canelo vs Crawford card brings the first fight card to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Netflix dropped this Canelo vs Crawford Fight Week preview Monday.

Although rumored for months, Álvarez surprised plenty of fans and the boxing media when he announced his next opponent in Crawford. Given their apparent weight disparity, it seemed like nothing more than a fantasy fight. But fight fans got on board, and in just a few days we’ll get to see whether the gamble will pay off – and who prevails.

If you’re fortunate to be in Las Vegas for Fight Week, several official events are open to the public, including a public workout and the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, September 12. Fans don’t need tickets to get a close-up look at the athletes and enjoy the festivities, then enjoy one of the many viewing events in town or host your own.

If you can’t make it in person, all events will be broadcast live via Netflix on its YouTube channel.

NY Fights will have full coverage of all Fight Week events, concluding in our recap and analysis. Follow us at @NYFights on Instagram and X/Twitter.

Tuesday, September 9, 5:30 p.m.

Main Event Grand Arrivals: Open to the Public

NOTE: For the first time, the Fontainebleau Hotel will be the host hotel and venue for fan events.

Fontainebleau Hotel South Lobby, 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 89109

The event will be streamed live on the Netflix YouTube channel.

Wednesday, September 10, 6 p.m.

Fighters Open Workouts: Open to the Public

Fontainebleau Hotel Northwest Lobby, 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 89109

The event will be streamed live on the Netflix YouTube channel.

Thursday, September 11, 6 p.m. (Doors Open at 5 p.m.)

Final Fighter News Conference: Open to the Public

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Final News Conference featuring Canelo Álvarez, Terence Crawford, Callum Walsh, Serhii Bohachuk, Mohammed Alakel and others. Fighters get their last say before settling the score on Saturday.

Friday, September 12, 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

Ceremonial Weigh-In: Open to the Public

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Fighters pose for photos and video on the scale and face off for the final time before the opening bell. Get your last look and final assessment.

Saturday, September 13

Canelo vs Crawford Fight Card

1:30 p.m. PT ­– Doors open at Allegiant Stadium

Preliminary fight card begins at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Main card broadcast begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his title for the first time during his second run as the undisputed super middleweight champion. Canelo won back the belt he relinquished in May against the man who won the vacant title, William Scull of Germany. If you forgot about that fight, it’s understandable. It was a terrible fight that set a record for the lowest number of punches in a 12-round fight. Nevertheless, Canelo comes in as a significant but not overwhelming favorite.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) has only fought once in the last two years since his epic victory over Errol Spence, Jr. He won a close decision against Israel Madrimov last August in Los Angeles. If Crawford defeats Canelo on Saturday, he will be an undisputed champion in his third weight class, having already accomplished this in the super lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Canelo vs Crawford featured undercard fights

There are four fights on the main card:

Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford, lightweights 10 rounds

Christian Mbili vs Lester Martinez, interim WBC super middleweight title, 10 rounds

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr., super-welterweights, 12 rounds

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez Terence “Bud” Crawford, super-middleweights, for Alvarez’s unified, undisputed super middleweight titles, 12 rounds

Following the card, post-fight news conference will be streamed live on the Netflix YouTube channel.

The preliminary fight card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, featuring six fights. The headline fight could be a main event or co-main on many other cards. It’s a rematch between super welterweights Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine (26-2, 24 KOs) and Brandon Adams of Whittier, California (25-4, 16 KOs).

In their first fight in March 2021, Bohachuk was way ahead on the scorecards when Adams caught Bohachuk with a left hook in the eighth round, leading to his first professional loss by TKO. Bohachuk badly wants to avenge that loss, and he’ll get his chance.

Additional Combat Sports Events During Las Vegas Fight Week

But wait, there’s more! Fans can also attend several combat sports events earlier in the week, taking advantage of people arriving in Las Vegas looking to maximize their entertainment options. Listed in order of appearance.

Dana White’s Contender Series

Date: Tuesday, September 9 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Tuesday, September 9 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Broadcast on ESPN+

It’s Week 5 of Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series (AKA DWCS 81). The event features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

Lineup includes:

Anthony Guarascio (4-0) vs. Steven Asplund (5-1), heavyweights

Cam Teague (9-1) vs. Lerryan Douglas (12-5), featherweights

Felipe Franco (8-0) vs. Freddy Vidal (3-0), light heavyweights

Chasen Blair (7-3) vs. Samuel Sanches (10-1), lightweights

Shanelle Dyer (6-0) vs. Carol Foro (8-1), flyweights

The Underdog Series: Olascuaga vs Camacho

Date: Thursday, September 11 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Thursday, September 11 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT Broadcast on DAZN

WBO World Flyweight champion Anthony” La Princesa” Olascuaga of Los Angeles (9-1, 6 KOs) faces Juan Carlos Camacho of Puerto Rico (19-1, 8 KOs) in the main event of a fun card live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas being called “The Underdog.” This is a sneak preview of the proposed Ring Magazine prospects series which is reportedly getting underway in 2026.

Olascuaga makes the third defense of his belt, while Camacho gets his first title shot to become champion.

Also appearing on the card