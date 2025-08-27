The Ring Launches ‘The Underdog’ Prospect Series

Boxing fans now know more about the prospect series long discussed as a new initiative of The Ring under its Saudi General Entertainment Authority ownership. It also has a name: The Underdog.

On Wednesday, August 27, The Ring issued a new release announcing the launch of what it calls “The Underdog,” described as “a groundbreaking new fight series designed to spotlight boxing’s brightest young prospects and rising contenders in highly competitive, 50-50 matchups.”

The Underdog Debuts During Canelo Crawford Fight Week on Sept. 11

The debut card in The Underdog series will take place inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday, September 11, during Canelo Crawford fight week. It will be streamed

exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.

This card serves as a preview of the monthly series, which will officially launch in January 2026.

Anthony Olascuaga Defends Title in Debut Event

In the main event for September’s opening edition of the series, WBO Flyweight World

Champion Anthony “La Princesa” Olascuaga of Los Angeles (9-1, 6 KOs) defends his title against contender Juan Carlos Camacho of Puerto Rico (18-1, 8 KOs).

Although already a world champion, Olascuaga has fought a relatively small number of professional bouts. The majority have taken place in Japan. He and stablemate Junto Nakatani both train with Rudy Hernandez at the LA Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

It’s not known whether all future cards in The Underdog series will feature similar higher level boxers with significant accomplishments to show after a limited number of fights, or in weight divisions such as flyweight that often fly under the radar with fans.

(Editorial comment: sleeping on the smaller divisions is a big mistake, as they feature lively action and some of the best talents in boxing).

The undercard showcases the type of promising prospects in what are promised to be competitive bouts “designed to deliver action from start to finish.”

Lightweight Justin Viloria of Whittier, California (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Joshafat Ortiz of Reading, Pennsylvania (13-1, 6 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round fight. Viloria is the nephew of former world champion Brian Viloria. Ortiz is a native of Puerto Rico.

Junior middleweight Jalil Hackett of Washington, DC (9-1, 7 KOs) takes on Elijah Vines of Philadelphia (8-0, 7 KOs). Hacket last fought on the Richardson Hitchins vs. Liam Paro undercard, and appears on the Jaron Ennis vs. David Avenanesyan undercard. It will be the first eight-round bout for Vines.

Super bantamweight Emiliano Alvarado of Desert Hot Springs, California (8-0, 5 KOs) and Juan Garcia of Carrizo Springs, Texas (7-0, 2 KOs) risk their unbeaten records in a six-round bout. Alvarado is only 18 years old, and this will be his second fight in the United States, with his prior fights taking place in Mexico at age 17.

Jamar Talley of Camden, New Jersey (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Isaiah Thompson of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (11-4-2, 10 KOs) in a cruiserweight battle. Talley turned pro in February and fought on the Vito Malniecki vs. Kamil Gardzielik undercard. Thompson has fought in Colombia and Mexico, and on multiple club shows in the U.S.

Many of the fighters appearing in September will be familiar to hardcore fans from cards staged by Boxlab Promotions, Red Owl Boxing, MarvNation, ProBox, and Top Rank.

“The Underdog is all about giving fans the fights they want: competitive, unpredictable

matchups that highlight the next generation of stars,” said Rick Reeno, CEO of The Ring.

“September’s teaser event is a preview of what’s to come and, starting in January next

year, fans can expect must-watch action every month.”

In addition to staging at least one event per month starting in the new year, Wednesday’s news release promises The Underdog “will soon unveil creative innovations aimed at reimagining the sport and enhancing the fan experience.”