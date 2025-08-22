Canelo vs Crawford – Fight Card, Best Bets, How to Watch & Preview

Canelo vs Crawford will go head-to-head at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on September 13 in one of the biggest boxing matches of the 21st century. The two boxers will battle for Alvarez’s undisputed middleweight crown on a stellar ten-fight card which will garner millions of viewers worldwide.

Read on as we look at the main card and undercard, before previewing what promises to be one of the most memorable sporting events of the year.

Canelo vs Crawford – Fight card

Main Card

Undisputed super middleweight championship – Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford – 12 rounds

Super welterweight – Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr – 10 rounds

Super middleweight – Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez – 12 rounds

Super featherweight – Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas – 10 rounds

Undercard

Middleweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams – 10 rounds

Heavyweight – Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr – 10 rounds

Super featherweight – Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez – 6 rounds

Super lightweight – Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo – 4 rounds

Light heavyweight – Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana – 10 rounds

Super middleweight – Marco Verde vs TBD – 6 rounds

Canelo vs Crawford Best bets

The fight between Alvarez and Crawford will generate plenty of activity in the betting industry and picking a winner is no easy task.

Alvarez is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the fight, but Crawford undoubtedly has the skill to make life extremely difficult for him. Odds of 11/10 for Alvarez to win by points or decision are decent value. Crawford to be knocked down at odds of 15/8 also looks worth an interest.

How to watch

Coverage of the event begins on YouTube at 3.30 pm (ET) on Saturday, September 13. Netflix is airing the main card which is scheduled to begin at 8.00 pm (ET).

Canelo vs Crawford Preview

Several respected pundits believe Crawford has the ability to beat Alvarez, despite him stepping up two weight classes for this blockbuster fight. Alvarez’s previous defeats against Floyd Mayweather Jr and Dmitry Bivol highlighted that he can be vulnerable against fighters with elite movement skills.

However, Crawford has never previously been hit by someone who possesses Alvarez’s punching power and that could prove to be the difference in Las Vegas. The reigning champion, Canelo sealed a unanimous decision victory over William Scull in May and may need to go the distance again to retain the title.

While he respects the threat posed by his opponent, the Mexican believes his superior power will give him the edge at the Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ve been not favorite, a favorite – I’ve been in both situations but I’m going to be very disciplined,” Alvarez said. “I’m going to put my best in the training camp. This is not an easy fight because Crawford is moving up and everything. I’ve been in that situation and that doesn’t matter when you are a great fighter. I have experience, power and I believe I have advantages on my weight. It’s going to be a good fight but I’m here to win.”

Crawford has insisted the step up in weight will not be a factor when he faces Alvarez and says he is eager to prove his doubters wrong in September.

Despite this, Alvarez is strongly fancied to use his superior power to dominate his opponent and emerge victorious.

Image credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry