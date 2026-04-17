Boxing Cousins Mansour and Ballo Featured on SD Fight Night Saturday

Key Fight Facts

San Diego prospects Jonny Mansour and Julius Ballo put together their own fight card “SD Fight Night” taking place Saturday, April 18, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

put together their own fight card taking place Saturday, April 18, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California The cousins hope to become the first Chaldean-American world boxing champions.

SD Fight Night airs on PPV.com starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

San Diego-based cousins and homegrown boxing prospects Jonny Mansour and Julius Ballo headline their own self-promoted boxing for hometown fans with an undercard packed with local talent on Saturday, April 18.

Mansour and Ballo will appear in the inaugural event of a new San Diego-based boxing series at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. “SD Fight Night: Family Business” pledges to bring consistent, high-level boxing to the San Diego area.

Boxing fans can watch SD Fight Night as a pay-per-view event on the streaming service PPV.com beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Cost is $24.95.

Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in plus interviews with Mansour and Ballo.

Jonny Mansour Hustles Up A Fight

The event came about through Mansour’s personal initiative. Previously signed with promotional company Overtime Boxing, Mansour is now a free agent. He decided to organize Saturday’s event. It’s real-world experience for the San Diego State University business student.

“God has a plan for me,” said Mansour. “Look at this. My first fight as a free agent is in my hometown of San Diego, California, in front of over four thousand, five thousand people. One year ago, I headlined in an arena that held 1,200 people. It means the world to me, because I’ve been working hard for this moment.”

Mansour said he’s thrilled to find a venue partnership with Frontwave Arena, the 7,500-seat venue in Oceanside, California, north of San Diego near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It opened in 2023.

“They see the vision, and they came to us with an amazing support system, saying, ‘Hey, we love the energy that you bring to arenas. And we’d love to partner with you guys and have you guys throw your first show here.’ It’s a brand new arena, and it’s beautiful. It’s amazing, I can’t wait.”

First Chaldean-American Boxing Champions?

Ballo and Mansour are building a significant fan following, including among the Chaldean community they proudly represent. Both graduates of Granite Hills High School, the East County residents have accomplished amateur backgrounds and are turning heads with their early professional performances and growing social media audiences.

Mansour, age 25, has established himself as one of boxing’s most promising professional prospects with speed, exceptional ring IQ, and increasing power. He is undefeated in six professional fights in the lightweight division, including two knockouts, since turning pro in 2024. His last fight was a decision win on the Jack vs Mikaelian rematch in Los Angeles last December.

Ballo, age 22, turned professional in 2024 after narrowly missing the chance to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games. Signed with Top Rank Boxing, Ballo made his pro debut on July 26, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ballo added his second win in December alongside Mansour.

Ballo (2-0), a standout amateur with 60 bouts and a 2024 Golden Gloves champion, will meet Roman Reyes of Santa Ana (6-1, 5 KOs) in a super featherweight bout.

Joining his cousin as co-headliner, Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) steps up to his first scheduled eight-round fight against William King of Perris, California (6-3-2, 3 KOs).

Undercard Lineup

Supporting Mansour and Ballo is a full lineup featuring several aspiring San Diego-based professional boxers who hope to make a statement on Saturday.

Undefeated super lightweight Daniel Morales of San Diego (8-0, 5 KOs) will risk his record against Alejandro Garcia Quintana of Tijuana (6-0-1, 5 KOs), appearing in his first pro fight in the U.S. Morales, age 22, is coming off a two-year layoff.

Veteran Angel Juan Estrada (12-1-1, 9 KOs) faces Pedro Angel Cruz of San Jose, California (5-6, 3 KOs). At age 38, Estrada has been a pro for 20 years. Estrada says he aims to put on a show for San Diego.

Angel Ramirez of San Diego will make his pro boxing debut in his hometown against gears up for his pro debut against Antonio Sosa Reyna of Queretaro, Mexico (1-0).

Mansour says fans should keep their eye on 22-year-old super bantamweight prospect Richard Fernandez Jr. The San Antonio native nicknamed “La Bombita” (Firecracker) is training alongside Mansour at Bomber Squad Academy in El Cajon. “He brings all the heat. He’s super explosive. I’m excited to have him as a part of the undercard.”

In addition to promoting the event, Mansour had to wrap up his own training and ensure he made weight on Friday. He did so and can now focus on the fight on Saturday.

“I can hardly sleep at night realizing how much I have on my plate, but I have a great team behind me,” said Monsour, who says he’s thankful for everyone working to make Saturday’s event a reality. “It takes a lot of money, it takes a lot of time, a lot of energy.”

Mansour said he’s already won by providing opportunities for local boxers to get experience on a big stage. Several weeks ago, he was approached while sparring in preparation for Saturday. “Local fighters from that gym came up to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re fighting on your undercard. Thank you so much.’ Their father actually came up to me and shook my hand.

“To be able to give them that stage, to share the spotlight with a bunch of local San Diego fighters who’ve been waiting around for years, we’re sharing the spotlight and it’s going to be a great night,” said Mansour.

Mansour said his goal is to be the newest world champion from San Diego. “There hasn’t been one in a very long time,” noted Mansour. Although multiple world champions have been based in San Diego, only one native born San Diegan has won a world title. Paul Vaden won the IBF super welterweight world championship in an upset in Las Vegas in 1995.

“If you’re a boxing fan, and even if you’re not a boxing fan, you’re gonna want to be inside that arena. Afterwards, we’re going to all party and celebrate together as we continue to remain undefeated,” promised Mansour.