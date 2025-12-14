And The New: Noel Mikaelian Wins Title in Rematch

Noel Mikaelian got the revenge he was looking for, winning his rematch with Badou Jack to become the new WBC Cruiserweight World Champion. Mikaelian, a native of Armenia fighting out of Miami (28-3, 12 KOs) righted the wrongs of his loss in May, defeating Jack of Las Vegas (29-4-3, 17 KOs) in a messy decision victory, Scores were 115-111, 116-110, 116-110.

In the May fight, Mikaelian took the fight on two weeks’ notice and fought in the early hours of the morning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jack, who now lives in Dubai, had the upper hand before the opening bell. It was a close contest many people saw Mikaelian winning despite the circumstances.

On Saturday, Mikaelian had ample time to prepare and fought in front of a crowd in Los Angeles in a city with a sizable Armenian immigrant population who showed up to cheer him on.

It was Mikaelian’s performance in the second half of the fight that gave him the win. The scorecards were even after seven rounds. Mikaelian won the rest of the rounds.

“You saw, I’m fighting with my brain. I was slick, I’m here … Two-time world champion,” said Mikaelian.

“Respect to Badou Jack, good performance. Especially at his age. Chapeau, good performance,” said Mikaelian. He thanked his team “and the people who came to support us here.” Mikaelian said he would enjoy a michelada back in Miami to celebrate his win.

It was a messy fight full of rough tactics, veteran dirty tricks, holding and roughhousing, never mind what Mikaelian said about being slick. Jack was successful in the first half of the fight, counterpunching the more aggressive Armenian and landing body shots behind his jab, textbook boxing.

But perhaps it was Jack’s age, perhaps adjustments by Mikaelian, but for whatever reason, the challenger flipped the script and won a round, then another, then the rest. Mikaelian picked up the pace just as Jack faded. Where Jack won close rounds, it was easy to give the later rounds to Mikaelian.

Both fighters lost a point apiece for their bad behavior from referee Jerry Cantu, who was closing his career as a referee with this fight, He took a point from Mikaelian for intentional headbutts in round seven, then evened things up by docking Jack a point for hitting after the break.

Suddenly, the fight turned into Riddick Bowe vs Jerry Golata as both camps stormed into the ring at the end of the round. Cooler heads prevailed quickly, but it was wildly entertaining while it lasted. Cantu was not distinguishing himself in his swan song, but order was restored and the fight wrapped up.

Opetaia Fight Looms For Mikaelian

Mikaelian should enjoy his win for now. It tees him up for a unification fight early in 2026 with IBF cruiserweight champion and killer Jai Opetaia of Australia.

Jack made no excuses for losing his title. “Obviously, it was better last time. No excuses, he was the better man tonight. It wasn’t my best performance, but he was sharp tonight. He was good. He was the better man.”

Asked about a third fight now that both men have one win each, Jack admitted his age is catching up with him at 42.

“I don’t feel that great. It’s not easy to perform at this age. But we’ll see, we’ll see. Alhamdulillah for everything. I had a great career. We’ll see what happens next.” Jack is a three-division champion with a career spanning two decades, and he has nothing left to prove to anyone.

Chaldean Cousins Mansour, Ballo Deliver For Fans

San Diego-based cousins and hot boxing prospects Jonny Mansour and Julius Ballo delivered highly entertaining fights ending in decision victories for the many hometown fans who made the drive to Los Angeles to cheer them on in their first pro fight on the same card.

Mansour (5-0, 2 KOs) faced no real challenge from Marc Antonio Juarez Rodriguez of Mexico (12-9-3, 5 KOs) in their six-round lightweight bout. Mansour disarmed Rodriguez with his jab, winning every round on the 60-54 scorecards for a shutout win. Following a flashy ring entrance from a Rolls-Royce, Mansour dominated in his third outing of 2025.

Mansour has solid footwork, good handspeed, and exceptional poise developed through his amateur experience. He snapped Rodriguez’ head back with his jab, followed up by hooks. Rodriguez has a solid chin, and he gave Mansour the chance to sharpen his skills.

In the final round with Rodriguez under his control, Mansour engaged in a bit of dancing and showboating in the final minute of the fight to the delight of his supporters.

It has been a rough year for Mansour, whose mother passed away due to colon cancer the day after Mansour’s last win in May. He dedicated Saturday’s fight to her. Overcoming his challenges outside the ring was as big a victory as the one inside the ring. “My family has faced some obstacles,” noted Mansour after the win. “Rest in peace, Mom. This victory’s for you.”

Juju Ballo Turning Heads

Ballo (2-0) took on a last-minute opponent in Juan Centeno of Nicaragua (10-25-4, 2 KOs), moving up two weight divisions to do so. His amateur pedigree served him well with the last-minute change, winning a shutout decision by scores of 60-53 on all three cards.

Boasting a staggering amateur record of 52-8, Ballo is quickly gaining a reputation as one of American boxing’s most exciting young rising fighters. Ballo showcased his aggressive style to secure a knockdown and the unanimous decision victory.

Ballo has impressive maturity in the ring at age 22. He drilled Centeno with a left hook to the body, forcing Centeno to step back and take a knee in the fourth round. Ballo kept up the pressure with combinations of body punching and head shots, pouring it on in the final two rounds, but Centeno survived to the bell for a moral victory.

Bello, who is signed with Top Rank, expects to return to the ring on January 31 at Madison Square Garden as part of the highly anticipated championship fight between lightweights Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson. It’s tremendous exposure for the prospect Ballo, who already has two million social media followers.

Sibrian Gets Her Revenge in Rematch

It was a shame either woman had to lose in an entertaining, all-action rematch between Gloria Munguilla of Los Angeles (8-3) and Coachella Valley rival Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs).

Cheered on by their fans from bell to bell, Sibrian got her revenge after ten sensational rounds, winning the WBC International Light Flyweight Championship by a narrow majority decision victory. Scores were 97-93, 96-95, and 95-95.

Both women operated at full throttle in the first ten-round fight for Munguilla and Sibrian. After her win, Sibrian said, “I’m proud to represent women’s boxing. We’re here to continue strides in the right direction, showing the skill more than anything, that we can fight.” Sibrian said she was focused on making improvements from the first fight, and her effort paid off.