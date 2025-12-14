Diego Pacheco Survives, Pounds Out Win

Super middleweight talent Diego Pacheco needed to win in style on Saturday in Stockton. But Pacheco had to settle for the win after surviving a knockdown and a surprising challenge from unknown challenger Kevin Sadjo.

Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) was fortunate to have rolled up enough early rounds on the card to survive the sixth-round knockdown by Sadjo of Cameroon (26-1, 23 KOs) to win by decision.

Yes, the scores were in Pacheco’s favor: 117-110, 116-111, 115-112. But the moral victory and the more impressive performance came from Sadjo, who imposed the game plan that better suited his skills, giving Pacheco a stiffer than expected test.

Sadjo Bullies Pacheco, Makes It A Rough Fight

Pacheco is 11 years younger and has a distinct height and reach advantage. But it was Sadjo who imposed the game plan best suited to his offensive lineman’s body, making the fight a brawl and wearing Pacheco down with his weight. Sadjo was hard for Pacheco to move back to his preferred distance.

Until Pacheco regrouped and adjusted late in the fight, Sadjo gained the upper hand. In the sixth round, Pacheco suffered the first knockdown of his pro career on a terrific left hook to the head. Pacheco didn’t appear seriously hurt, and denied Sadjo the chance to capitalize.

Later, Pacheco brushed it off as part of the sport.

“I always mentally prepared for whenever it did happen. You know, it’s part of the sport. I knew one day it was a possibility that it would happen, and he kind of caught me while I was throwing a punch as well,” explained Pacheco, who said he wasn’t hurt. “I got back up, I was good to go, and I kept fighting.”

Pacheco showed some fatigue, but he finally rallied in the last three rounds, closing with an especially strong effort in the 11th round, stunning Sadjo with a hard right hook as the challenger was starting to wear down as well.

Pacheco: The Fight We Expected

Pacheco said he got the fight he and his team expected from Sadjo, and expressed satisfaction with his performance. “Oh, yeah, definitely the fight I expected. You know, Kevin Sadjo was here for a reason. He’s a great fighter, great warrior. But tonight I proved that I’m built for this, and whatever style comes my way, I’ll be ready to handle it,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco said Sadjo’s tactics were challenging to overcome. “He was coming in with his head a lot, and his head was staying on my chest, so it was a little difficult for me to work in there. My corner guided me through the fight. We made good adjustments, and we came out with the win.”

It was a win, but it wasn’t the impressive performance Pacheco delivered as a prospect. His last few fights have all been more of a struggle than expected, and he’s no longer the division’s shooting star. Still, he’s just 24 years old.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn seemed unconcerned. Perhaps he was simply putting up a good front as Pacheco’s promoter. Both Pacheco and Hearn say their sights are set on a fight in 2026 with Jaime Munguia. It would be a hot ticket in Southern California, and it might tell us more about Pacheco’s long-term prospects in a highly competitive division.

Joe Cordina Back In The Title Mix

Joe Cordina put himself back in the picture with a solid win at lightweight. Cordina of Cardiff, Wales (19-1, 9 KOs) took Gabe Flores Jr of Stockton (27-3, 8 KOs) to the woodshed in the second half of their 12-round WBO International Lightweight fight, winning by decision in a must-win to stay relevant for both men. Scores were 117-111, 115-112, and a way too close 114-113. Cordina had a point taken in the sixth round for a rabbit punch.

Cordina had more zip and stamina down the stretch, forcing Flores Jr. back in a pressure fight. If not for the tough chin of the hometown fighter, it would have ended early.

Cordina was hard on his performance, but said he did what he needed to do to get the win.

“In previous fights, the ones he’s lost, the pressure fighter has always come on top. So, I knew that’s one way I could win, but I couldn’t establish my jab today. I just couldn’t find my distance here. So, I just kept on with the pressure, kept forcing him back to the ropes and trying to fight him off. He just can’t keep up with the pace,” explained Cordina.

The Stockton fans cheered the brave effort of Flores Jr., even though it was in a losing cause.

Cordina said at age 34 every fight has to count, and he’s told Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn he only wants fights that count. First on his list is WBO champion Abdullah Mason. “When the performance of the opposition can become better, then I step up my game. So, that’s a fight I’d love,” insisted Cordina.

Tito Mercado Blasts Through Antonio Moran

Ernesto “Tito” Mercado of Pomona (18-0, 17 KOs) took out Antonio Moran of Mexico City (31-8-1, 21 KOs) with impressive style behind a triple threat of speed, power, and accuracy for a knockout victory. It was the best performance on the card.

Mercado got right to work, dropping Moran with a hard right hook in the first round. He continued to dominate Moran, pummeling him to the body to break his will.

Mercado said his goal was to stop Moran earlier than Devin Haney or Andy Cruz, and he did with a minute to spare in the sixth round. Mercado landed a hard left uppercut and followed up with a hard right hook. Moran got up, but Mercado knew he was hurt and ready to go, and a hard right hook sealed the knockout win at 2:37 of round six.

Mercado had been out of the ring for 10 months due to an injured rotator cuff and said he knew he’d feel some ring rust. He said scoring the knockout in round one was an accident.

“We wanted to get rounds. I haven’t been in the ring in general. I need some rounds. So when he went down, I said, ‘Damn, we’re gonna ruin the whole plan!’ Thankfully, he got up, man. He has heart, but he fought me a lot different than most fighters,” said Mercado, as Moran was on the back foot for most of the fight. Mercado landed 72 power punches to just 19 for Moran.

Mercado said his performance proved he’s ready for the top talents at 135 and 140 pounds. With a minor WBO title in his hands, Mercado is aiming himself at the winner of the January 31 fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson.

“Me being out of the ring so long and making it look easy, I think I showed a big statement. I’m ready for all these guys … Teofimo, Shakur, what’s up, baby?” smiled Mercado.

Skye Nicolson Back In Championship Form

Former featherweight champion Skye Nicolson of Australia (15-1, 3 KOs) is now the WBC Interim Super Bantamweight champion after a one-sided decision win over Yulianh Luna Avila of Mexico (28-5-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 98-92 twice and 97-93. Nicolson used ring movement to stick and move, making it a frustrating night for Luna.

“It’s been a big year. It didn’t start the way I planned, but we finished it very nicely tonight,” said Nicolson, whose parents flew to California to watch their daughter in the ring. “I’m really grateful to Yulianh Luna as well … I had to box and use my skills tonight. She’s a very tough Mexican fighter. She’s been in with very tough girls. I’m very happy with my performance.

Nicolson became emotional as she reflected on the meaning of her win. “It means everything. It was a really tough loss. There’s been a lot of soul-searching this year. I’m very happy to be back.”

Nicolson landed 74 of 235 punches thrown (31%) compared to 41 of 235 thrown for Luna (17%). She will now await the winner of the anticipated unification fight between Ellie Scotney and Mayeli Flores for her shot at all the belts.