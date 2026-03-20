Boxing Briefs: ProBox TV Leads Weekend Boxing Action

College basketball might seem like the only sports option this weekend, but there are several boxing cards on deck, led by ProBox TV featuring an all-action super middleweight matchup, plus several title fights in the U.S. and UK. NY Fights runs it all down for you.

Martinez vs Aleem: Potential Fight of the Year

Just one week after the first serious candidate for 2026 Fight of the Year from ProBoxTV between Najee Lopez and Manuel Gallegos, another banger matchup could challenge its frontrunner status.

On Saturday, March 21, ProBox TV will deliver a card live at a sold-out NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, headlined by hard-hitting super middleweight Lester Martinez against Immanuwel Aleem. Martinez of Guatemala (19-0-1, 16 KOs) hopes to become the first world champion from his country. The first step is winning the WBC interim title over Aleem of Richmond, Virginia (22-3-3, 14 KOs).

In September, Martinez fought well-regarded Christian Mbilli to a draw on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard. He hoped a rematch would be ordered, but no such luck. Still, Martinez will be back in action, working toward his goal. Aleem will be there to engage, but with Martinez an 18-to-1 favorite, bet the under and enjoy the fun.

In the co-main event, undefeated Joshua Kevin Anton of Palmdale, California (12-0, 11 KOs) will face his toughest test when he goes shot-for-shot against The Uzbeki Punisher, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (22-5, 14 KOs).

Ten additional fights are on the undercard, and the entire card start to finish can be watched free on ProBox TV’s YouTube channel, Amazon, Fubo, Tubi, or Pluto TV.

Middleweight Title Fight Finally On! Adames vs Williams Rescheduled in Orlando on DAZN Saturday

Austin “Ammo” Williams looked forward to his first championship fight against Carlos Adams on the Ring 6 undercard on January 31, but it wasn’t to be as Adames withdrew due to illness from making weight. Williams stopped late replacement Wendy Toussaint, but it wasn’t the same.

Fortunately, the Matchroom Boxing matchup was rescheduled promptly, and both fighters made weight for the contest Saturday night. The card airs on DAZN with the card starting at 5 p.m. ET/2` p.m. PT.

Williams of Houston (20-1, 13 KOs) said of the situation, “It sucked, but I didn’t feel as if I was hindered from performing. I knew that we would get the fight eventually.”

Adames of the Dominican Republic (24-1-1, 18 KOs) will make his third title defense in his first fight in over a year. He fought to a controversial split draw against Hamzah Sheeraz of England (22-0-1, 18 KOs) in February 2025.

“We were 100 per cent prepared to fight in New York, but my body wouldn’t respond to me at that time,” said Adames. “We were not disrespecting our opponent, and there was no panic setting in. My body simply wouldn’t respond. But we are here showing face, and we are ready to fight.”

Williams is emboldened in the months since the original fight and had a few things to say about Adames.

“Any fighter that pulls out the day before a fight is soft. I said it and I mean it. I’m about to hurt you. I was ready to fight him in January, and it’s exactly the same now. Just make sure you have the energy to walk to the ring on Saturday night.”

Adames is a slight favorite, based in part on Williams suffering a knockout loss to Shiraz. But Adames has been inactive and struggling to make weight, which also took some blame for his draw against Shiraz. It’s the best possible timing for Williams, and he need to capitalize on it.

On the undercard, Olympic medalist and well-regarded prospect Omari Jones of Orlando (5-0, 4 KOs) will look to stay undefeated against Christian Gomez of Mexico (23-6, 21 KOs).

Australian heavyweight and Olympian Teremoana Teremoana of Sydney (9-0, 9 KOs) faces popular journeyman Curtis Harper of Jacksonville, Florida (19-12, 13 KOs) to round out the card.

British Title Action: Liddard vs Denny

Airing early Saturday on DAZN, British middleweight George Liddard of Essex (13-0, 8 KOs) will defend his British and Commonwealth Middleweight titles against challenger Tyler Denny of West Midlands (21-3-3, 1 KO) at London’s Copper Box Arena. The card gets underway at 3 p.m. ET/12 noon PT.

Oleksandr Usyk Brings Fight Card to Ukraine

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk steps into the role of promoter on Saturday, staging a professional boxing card in Lesniki, Ukraine. It’s a major accomplishment. Usyk has long wanted to fight in front of his Ukrainian fans, but the closest he has managed is in Poland.

The card is being aired worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the ten-fight lineup is undefeated light heavyweight prospect Daniel Lapin (12-0, 4 KOs) of Kyiv, who last fought to a majority decision on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard at Wembley Stadium last July. The card starts at 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT.