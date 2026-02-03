Arslanbek Makhmudov: Russian Power Puncher and Tyson Fury’s Comeback Opponent

As Tyson Fury steps back into the ring on April 11, 2026, his opponent will be a man built for this exact moment: Arslanbek Makhmudov. The Russian‑Canadian heavyweight is not a household name in the West, but his résumé, power, and recent form make him a credible and dangerous test for the former unified champion.

Born in 1989 in Mozdok, North Ossetia–Alania, Arslanbek Makhmudov grew up in a region steeped in combat‑sports culture. He got started in the World Series of Boxing, where he compiled an impressive 11‑win amateur record and honed a style built on aggression, timing, and concussive power. Those campaigns helped him transition smoothly into the pro ranks and attracted the attention of promoters in North America. And now he steps onto the world stage in Fury vs Makhmudov on Netflix.

Professional Rise and KO Reputation

Makhmudov turned professional in December 2017, knocking out Jaime Barajas in the first round of his debut in Toronto. From there, he became a fixture on Quebec‑based cards, racking up stoppages against journeymen and fringe contenders.

By the time he reached his mid‑20s, his record read like a highlight reel: 21 wins, 2 losses, with 19 knockouts and 13 of those finishes coming in the first round. That raw power, combined with a compact, pressure‑oriented style, earned him the nickname “The Lion” and the reputation of a genuine one‑punch threat in the heavyweight division.

Regional Titles and Step‑up fights

Makhmudov’s ascent was anchored by a string of regional and minor‑title campaigns. He captured the WBC Continental Americas belt in 2019, then added the WBC‑NABF and WBA‑NABA heavyweight titles over the next few years, defending them against the likes of Jason Bergman, Avery Gibson, and Pavel Sour.

Those defenses set him up for higher‑profile assignments. In 2019, he stopped former world‑title challenger Samuel Peter in the first round at the Bell Centre in Montreal, a win that put him on the radar of global promoters. He later outpointed former top‑10 contender Carlos Takam over 10 rounds in 2022, showing he could not only bang but also box when needed.​

Setbacks and Resilience

Makhmudov’s aura of invincibility was punctured in 2023 and 2024, when he suffered back‑to‑back losses. In December 2023, he was stopped in the fourth round by Agit Kabayel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, losing his WBC‑NABF and WBA Inter‑Continental titles. Then, in August 2024, he was halted in the eighth round by Guido Vianello, another hard‑hitting contender, in Quebec City.​

Those defeats exposed questions about his chin and stamina, but they also proved he was willing to take fights that pushed him beyond the domestic‑show‑opponent level. Rather than fading, Makhmudov rebounded with a pair of decisive wins: a second‑round knockout of Miljan Rovcanin in May 2024 and a first‑round demolition of Ricardo Brown in June 2025.

Recent Form, the Fury Opportunity, and Odds

In October 2025, Makhmudov completed a significant step‑up by outpointing former world‑title challenger David Allen over 12 rounds in Sheffield, England. The unanimous‑decision victory earned him the WBA Inter‑Continental heavyweight title and demonstrated he could survive deep into championship‑distance rounds against a rugged, experienced opponent.

That performance, plus his name‑value as a hard‑hitting, undefeated‑no‑more but still dangerous heavyweight, made him an ideal choice for Fury’s comeback. Fury, who announced his return from retirement in early 2026, framed the April 11 bout as a “warm‑up” against a dangerous puncher, but the optics are clear: Makhmudov is being treated as a legitimate test, not a glorified sparring partner. Fury is the betting favourite at https://legalbet.uk/betting-sites/ at -600 to Makhmudov at +400.

Style, Strengths, and Questions vs Fury

At his best, Makhmudov is a pressure‑oriented, high‑volume puncher with a compact frame and a compact, thudding jab‑cross combo. His power is real—19 KOs in 23 pro fights—and he has shown the ability to walk opponents down and finish them, even against seasoned veterans.

However, his losses to Kabayel and Vianello revealed vulnerabilities under sustained pressure and against elite‑level work‑rate. Against Fury, those flaws will be magnified: the Gypsy King’s movement, ring IQ, and defensive shell are unlike anything Makhmudov has faced before. The key questions are whether Makhmudov can cut off the ring effectively, avoid being drawn into a technical chess match, and land one of those fight‑ending bombs before Fury’s jab and footwork wear him down.

Legacy and stakes on April 11

For Makhmudov, the Fury fight is a career‑defining opportunity. A win would instantly catapult him into the upper echelon of the heavyweight division and likely earn him a shot at a world title. Even a competitive loss on the global stage—especially if he can hurt or trouble Fury—would solidify his status as a serious contender rather than a regional attraction.

For Fury, the bout is a high‑risk, high‑reward return. Makhmudov may not have the name recognition of Oleksandr Usyk or Deontay Wilder, but his record of first‑round destruction means one mistake could end the night early. As April 11, 2026 approaches, Arslanbek Makhmudov stands as both a live underdog and a genuine threat—a lion, finally unleashed on the world stage.