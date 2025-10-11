Arslanbek Makhmudov Grinds Down Dave Allen For Decision Win

In a battle between two of the most fearsome animals in the boxing zoo, it was the Lion taking down the White Rhino as Arslanbek Makhmudov ground down Dave Allen to win a decision victory in front of Allen’s devoted fans in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena on Saturday’s Matchroom Boxing card.

Scorecards were 111-105, 116-110, and 117-109. Mahkmudov wins the WBA interim title, carving his path toward becoming a mandatory challenger down the line.

It was a moral victory for Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs), only the second man to make it to the final bell against Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs). In the best shape of his life, Allen performed well and, in many ways, better than expected against the fearsome Russian native. He avoided being one of Makhmudov’s 14th first-round knockout victims. But it wasn’t enough to win.

Mahkmudov recognized that Allen came in determined to give his all, and he didn’t try to drill him like the lesser opponents he’d taken out. With two stoppage losses on his record to Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayal, Mahkmudov was smart enough not to throw caution to the wind.

Allen’s best punches required him to close the distance on Makhmudov to land body shots and uppercuts, but it left him vulnerable to incoming fire. Allen took the punches extremely well. He was rattled at the end of the eighth round, and increasingly felt the right hooks from Mahkmudov as he began to tire in the last three rounds.

Allen threw everything he had in the final round, and at the final bell, there was no doubt he had nothing left in the tank. But it wasn’t close in the end on the scorecards.

Mahkmudov: ‘Hard Like A Lion’

Mahkmudov lost a point in the seventh and another in the final round for holding, but he had enough margin that it wasn’t a factor.

“Sorry, everyone, sorry I beat your favorite boxer, I know,” said Makhmudov to mixed boos and reluctant applause. “He’s a brave guy, crazy chin (like) I never saw in my life. Hard like a lion like this guy, to be honest.

“Thank you, bro,” said Mahkmudov as Allen came to embrace him. “You’re lion, brother, I’m lion, you’re (a) lion, too.”

“He’s very good man, the scariest looking man I’ve ever seen, where he’s a sweetheart outside the ring,” said Allen. “Thank you, brother.”

Allen, who fought his way to Saturday’s contest by his stunning defeat of Johnny Fisher in May, said it was a simple matter of not being as good as his opponent. “He’s top 20 in the world. I’m not. Simple as that. He was too big and too good. And that’s all right. It’s a bitter pill to swallow. I’ve had to swallow eight times so you get used to it, but just weren’t good enough.”

Allen saluted his devoted fans in Sheffield. “The crowd in here tonight, I’ve never ever ever seen anything like it tonight. I nearly cried, I had to choke it back on the ringwalk.

Allen said trainer Jamie Moore wanted to pull him out after ten rounds, but said he wouldn’t hear it. “I’m not a quitter.” Moore said he might consider bridgerweight. “”I’m not finished yet … I’m not the best, but you make me feel like the best,” concluding with a message to his children to “get to bed!”

Mahkmudov said he’d like to face former champion Anthony Joshua next. “Anthony Joshua, I’m coming for you,” revealing the pair have been in contact via Instagram. “You’re going to fight with me next year. I’m ready, brother.”

Fawaz Wins Rematch With Bostan

In the co-main event Bilal Fawaz of London (10-1-1, 3 KOs) at first thought he heard the scorecards in favor of Junaid Bostan of Yorkshire (10-1-1, 8 KOs) in their rematch for the English Super Welterweight title nine months after they first fought to a draw in London. But when Fawaz realized he was the winner, the native of Nigeria could hardly believe his ears, saying over and over, I won? I won? I won!”

Believe it, Bilal! Those scores of 96-95, 96-94, and 95-95 gave the 37-year-old the victory. It was a fun fight to watch with strong performance by both men with plenty of action. Fawaz came close to scoring a knockout and should have been credited with a knockdown of Bostan, and he scrapped his way to the win, pushing Bostan back just as he appeared to turn the momentum.

Fawaz has lived a life story worthy of a feature film someday. He was abused by his mother and the victim of child trafficking in Nigeria before he escaped at age 14 and made his way to London. He grew up in hostels and shelters, but managed to continue his education, picking up a degree. He found boxing late, and found he was good at it. Fast forward to Saturday’s inspiring result. The regional title is a spectacular accomplishment for Fawaz.

Josh Padley Gets Gift on Cards

In a must-win situation for both men, Josh Padley of Yorkshire (17-1, 5 KOs) won by decision over Reece Bellotti of Watford (20-7, 15 KOs) for the WBA International Super Featherweight belt. Scores were an outrageous 99-92, and more reasonable but still wide 97-93, 97-93.

Belotti directed the first half of the fight, but Padley hung tough and won rounds in the second half of the fight. It appeared close on the cards either way, and no one would have minded a draw. Hearing the scores in favor of the one-time electrician and part-time boxer was a headscratcher and disrespectful to the veteran Bellotti.

Hamza Uddin Impresses

Flashy British flyweight prospect Hamza Uddin of Walsall, England (6-0, 3 KOs) drilled Paul Roberts of Somerset (7-7-2, 2 KOs) with three successive body shot knockdowns in the fifth round before Roberts’ corner threw in the towel at 2:14 of the round. Uddin wins the WBA International and English Flyweight domestic titles. Uddin is a 22-year-old with a crackling personality and someone worth watching.