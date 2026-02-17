2026 Spring Boxing Schedule Heats Up

Fans making their plans to attend or watch key matchups in the 2026 spring boxing schedule have several cards now official, and key undercard fights added to the Fundora vs Thurman pay-per-view on March 28.

With so many fights being added, NY Fights has your handy roundup here in one convenient spot in calendar order.

Heavyweights Added to Fundora vs Thurman Undercard

Heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez of Miami takes on unbeaten U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare, California in an IBF title eliminator as the co-main event for the four-fight PBC on Prime Video PPV on Saturday, March 28 between WBC Super Welterweight World champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and former unified champion Keith “One Time” Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Also added to the lineup is undefeated top-rated middleweight Yoenli Hernandez against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha, and super middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia against veteran super middleweight contender Kevin Newman II in the opener.

“Frank Sanchez has long established himself as a threat to anyone at heavyweight and can re-stake his place toward the top of the division against an undefeated U.S. Olympian in Richard Torrez Jr.,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

Born in Guantanamo, Cuba, Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) needs a win to climb back toward a world title opportunity. Sanchez lost to Agit Kabayel by seventh-round TKO after suffering a knee injury early in the fight. He returned to the ring last February with a TKO of Ramon Olivas Echeverria.

“A victory on March 28 moves me one step closer to being the IBF’s mandatory challenger and realizing my dream of becoming the first Cuban heavyweight champion of the world,” said Sanchez.

Torrez (14-0, 12 KOs) has steadily increased his competition as a pro, with his first notable triumph coming over the then-unbeaten Brandon Moore via fifth-round TKO in May 2024. Torrez defeated another notable name last April with a win over fellow Olympian Guido Vianello by unanimous decision.

“Great fighters don’t avoid tests; they run toward them,” said Torrez Jr. “I’ve prepared for every moment of this fight, and when the bell rings, I’m coming to take over.”

Ranked number one by the WBA, number two by the WBC and number three by the WBO, Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) is part of a long line of sensational amateur fighters to come from the Cuban program. Hernandez added three victories to his pro resume in 2025, including a shutout unanimous decision over Kyrone Davis last May.

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) was born in Cleveland, Ohio but now fights out of Encino, California and is trained by Manny Robles. Gausha has faced top competition throughout his career.

Opening up the pay-per-view, 22-year-old Garcia of Phoenix (17-1, 13 KOs) will make his debut at the full super middleweight limit as he takes on Newman II of Las Vegas (18-3-1, 11 KOs), who is riding a seven-bout winning streak.

Barboza Jr. and Sims Bring the Action to Anaheim March 14

Despite word that this card was on hold due to issues between Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN Boxing, it was good news to learn former interim champion Arnold Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California (32-1, 11 KOs) would face Chicago’s Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout on March 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

But the real gems are two championship bouts on the undercard.

WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo of Puerto Rico (13-0, 10 KOs) will defend his titles against Jesus “Chiquito” Haro of Mexico (13-3, 2 KOs). Last September, Collazo knocked out Jayson Vayson and starts 2026 looking to continue his dominant championship run.

While Collazo said he pursued a title unification bout, he accepted the bout with Haro instead.

In co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, undisputed flyweight world champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora of Coachella, California (17-0, 9 KOs) returns against WBA Interim World Champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor of Venezuela (10-2, 5 KOs), fighting out of Australia.

Barboza Jr. said he took some much-needed time off after his loss last May to Teofimo Lopez. Jr. “My first loss didn’t break me, it built me. Built a new team, new gym, new mindset yet still same purpose, same hunger, same goals. This is bigger than revenge. This is the Redemption Tour.”

Sims Jr. says he’s wanted to face Barboza for some time. “Barboza is a good fighter who’s been on the big stage, but I’ve always known that I am a better fighter than him and only wanted the chance to prove it,” said Sims Jr.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions Brings Title Fight to Temecula on April 3

Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) brings a world championship fight to Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. on Friday, April 3. IBF Minimumweight World champion Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran of the Philippines (19-4-1, 13 KOs) faces Gustavo “Smiley” Pérez Álvarez of Mexico (16-1-0, 5 KOs). Also featured on the card is the reigning WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Lázaro “El Rey” Lornzana (19-0, 13 KOs).

“Pechanga Resort Casino has been an incredible home for Manny Pacquiao Promotions, and we’re proud to continue building our presence there,” said Pacquiao. “Southern California has some of the most passionate boxing fans in the world, and we’re excited to bring another high-quality night of fights to Temecula on April 3.”

The event will air in the United States on DirecTV.

Light Heavyweights Smith and Morrell Meet in the UK

Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith of Liverpool (31-2, 22 KOs) defends his WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Championship against David Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs) at home in Liverpool on April 18 at the M&S Bank Arena. It will be Smith’s first home bout in seven years.

Smith won in a Fight of the Year contender against Joshua Buatsi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia one year ago. He is currently ranked third by The Ring at 175 pounds, with Morrell at seventh. A victory for either Smith or Morrell tees up a title challenge against the division’s undisputed champion, reigning WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring Magazine title holder Dmitry Bivol.

Smith is confident his time as a two-weight World Champion is in his destiny this year.

“Fighting back in Liverpool is special for me. This is home. There’s nothing like walking out in front of a home crowd that’s supported you from the very start. It gives me a real lift and I plan to give them a big performance.”

Morrell fought to a narrow split decision that seemed a gift over Iman Khataev in July 2025. He will be motivated to prove doubters wrong and ruin Smith’s homecoming party. His only loss was to current WBC champion David Benavidez 12 months ago.

Manchester Madness: Wardley and Dubois Throw Down on May 9

Fabio Wardley will make the first defense of his WBO World Heavyweight Championship in an all-British showdown sure to deliver the action against former IBF World Champion Daniel Dubois at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, May 9 on DAZN Boxing PPV.

Titled “Don’t Blink,” two of the most destructive punchers in the heavyweight division meet and might set off the Richter Scale. Between them, Wardley and Dubois boast a combined knockout percentage of over 90%. Each man has only heard the final bell once.

Wardley’s WBO title was upgraded from interim status after his win over Joseph Parker when current undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk declined to defend the belt. Now, Dubois gets a shot at becoming a two-time heavyweight world champion.

“This is another piece of British heavyweight history being made,” declared Frank Warren, Founder and Chairman of Queensberry.

“Fabio’s journey has been extraordinary and inspiring. Time and again, he is written off, and time and again, he proves people wrong. He keeps stepping up, keeps taking on bigger challenges, and keeps delivering, often against the odds.”

“For Daniel to be attempting to become a two-time world champion at just 28 is equally remarkable. This will be his sixth world title fight, and across that run, only Oleksandr Usyk has been able to defeat him.”

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) said he’s not in boxing to play around. I’m committed to big fights only. I’m the champion, this is a voluntary defense, and I chose this.

“This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in the heavyweight division right now, and the best part is, it doesn’t need the extra stuff… this fight sells itself.”

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) declared that Wardley’s brief title reign would end. “On the 9th May, the world title reign is over for Fabio, and I will become champion again. Let’s go.”