2025 Fight of the Year: Eubank Jr vs Benn

Among the many great fights fans cheered in 2025, our choice proved a great doesn’t need a title at stake if all the ingredients for drama are present.

The 2025 Fight of the Year is the long-awaited generational showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, a thrilling matchup with a powerful storyline that lived up to years of hype and raised expectations by fans around the world.

Eubank Jr vs Benn Lives Up To The Hype

It was a fantasy fight for years among British fight fans, a matchup between the famous sons of two British boxing greats.

After a long wait and multiple roadblocks, the fight between Chris Eubank Jr. of Brighton (34-3, 25 KOs) and Conor Benn of Ilford, Essex (23-0, 14 KOs) arrived and delivered on expectations in front of 67,484 rabid boxing fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The decision went without controversy to Eubank Jr. The scorecards were identical at 116-112.

Expectations Met In All Action Matchup

The buildup and the backstory couldn’t have been more loaded with tension and excitement. It would be a tall order for the fight to deliver on expectations.

Prior to the ringwalks, Chris Eubank Sr. stepped out of a limo at Tottenham. Long estranged from his son and absent all fight week, the surprise reunification electrified the evening and set the tone for the drama to come.

Eubank Jr and Benn couldn’t wait to get at each other from the opening bell, throwing with all the energy of the bad blood between them. The small 18-foot ring could have been 30 feet across, and it would make no difference as the pair stood in front of each other for 12 hard rounds.

Chris Eubank Jr. Pulls Away To Win

The action never stopped. As the fight entered the middle rounds, it remained razor close. Benn regrouped and roared back in round seven, but his earlier momentum had swung back in Eubank Jr.’s direction. The pair let it rip, with Eubank Jr. pushing Benn back to the ropes with his greater size and Benn firing back.

The ninth round of the fight had the shadow of boxing history over it. Eubank Sr. stopped Nigel Benn in the ninth round of their first fight. Eubank Jr. was ferocious, drilling Benn nonstop to body and head. Benn refused to yield. History would not repeat itself.

Benn’s relative youth helped him recover between rounds, but he underestimated how strong Eubank Jr. would be in the later rounds. He went at Eubank Jr. with body shots in the tenth round to slow him down. Eubank Jr. wouldn’t let up, running on determination.

Any of the three final rounds could be a 2025 Round of the Year. In the 12th round, Eubank Jr. had the finish line in sight and could have coasted. But Eubank Jr. wanted to make a point by punishing Benn, and they let their hands go without reservation. Eubank Jr. threw his hands in the air at the final bell.

“I thought I would break him early. I underestimated him. I didn’t train for a fight like that. I didn’t know he had that in him,” said Eubank Jr.

Benn said he wouldn’t take away from Eubank Jr.’s victory. “I’m not gonna go, ‘yeah, I think I won it and all that.’ I’ve got to watch it back. And that was close,” saying he enjoyed the fight.

Nigel Benn said his son did well. “You know, he learned a lot from me. He’ll come back stronger.

“I’m happy to have this man back with me,” said Eubank Jr. of his father. “It was one of those things that was special. He needed to be here. All of this is because of what he did.” disappointing

“I mean, that is legendary behavior in the ring, legendary! Conor Benn is an extraordinary fighter. You saw that here tonight,” said an elated Eubank Sr.

“He’s going strong right the way through the fight. I am so proud of him. That’s my son. That’s right. That’s why I’m here. I was always going to be here.”

Later in the year, Benn got his rematch and restored pride to the Benn family name with a much easier win over a lackluster Eubank Jr.

2025 Fight of the Year Runners Up

Thank you, Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas, for saving Cinco de Mayo weekend for boxing fans. The force was with them on May 4 in Las Vegas.

After two highly anticipated fight cards fell short in New York and Riyadh, the Sunday night card at the T-Mobile Arena delivered for fans who’d waited four years to see the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter from Japan in his return to the U.S.

Inoue of Tokyo (30-0, 27 KOs) staged a determined comeback after a knockdown and spirited effort from challenger Cardenas of San Antonio (26-1, 14 KOs) to win. He retained his unified, undisputed super featherweight titles by eighth-round TKO.

Inoue said of his victory, “Everyone is well aware that I like to brawl. I was very surprised (about being knocked down), but I took things calmly and put myself together.”

Cardenas proved to be a tougher opponent than expected.

At the end of the second round, Cardenas caught Inoue by surprise in a defensive lapse in an exchange with a solid right to the chin. Inoue dropped to his knees on the canvas as referee Thomas Taylor administered the count. Inoue got to his feet, and he was fortunate the bell sounded ending the round.

It was only the second knockdown in Inoue’s career. “made sure to not take that punch again,” recalled Inoue.

Inoue Fights His Way Back To Victory

Inoue got his legs back under him, and the action picked up. By the fifth and sixth rounds, Inoue was pouring it on. His output and swift combination punches had Cardenas covering up while Inoue pinned him back to the ropes.

In the seventh, Inoue got even with a hard right hook, followed by several more right hands, dropping Cardenas into the corner. Cardenas rose, but Inoue only had seconds left in the seventh to try and finish Cardenas off.

It took another 45 seconds of sustained punches in round eight before referee Taylor stepped in, giving Inoue his 25th consecutive title defense, a modern boxing record.

Cardenas Earns Respect For His Performance

Cardenas had won 14 consecutive fights but had never faced a fight of this importance against a pound-for-pound great. He demonstrated power and poise beyond expectations, earning many new fans.

Cardenas said it was the volume of punches and not the power of Inoue that got to him. But he was determined to go out on his shield. “I never cared about losses. It’s about the best fighting the best. I dreamed about fighting in front of thousands of people in Las Vegas. So I came to give everything.”

Inoue said of his American return, “The fans here were supportive and great. And I hope I was able to entertain them.”

Cardenas proved his performance wasn’t a flash in the pan, scoring a Knockout of the Year contender in December against Erik Robles. We look forward to seeing both fighters back in 2026.

Terence Crawford UD Canelo Alvarez

In the most significant fight in decades to define modern boxing history and personal legacy, Terence Crawford and Canelo Álvarez delivered a fight worthy of the moment in front of 70,482 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and a worldwide audience on Netflix.

As Sugar Ray Leonard did against Thomas Hearns, Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska (42-0, 31 KOs) proved himself an all-time great boxer by moving up two weight divisions and disarming Álvarez of Guadalajara (63-3-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara in a thrilling performance.

Without controversy, the judges got it right. Steve Weisfeld scored it 116-112, and Max DeLuca and Tim Cheatham scored it 115-113. In hindsight, the fight didn’t even seem this close.

“Great things come to those who wait. The cream always rises to the top,” said Crawford. “My time is now, and I’m glad everything played out the way it did.”

Asked about his accomplishment, Crawford said, “When I set my sights on doing something, and I know what I’m capable of, it’s not like a surprise to me. It’s a surprise to y’all because y’all didn’t believe me. But I knew I could do it, and I just needed the opportunity … I was the better man tonight.”

Crawford: Greatest Of All Time?

Earlier this month, Crawford stunned the boxing world by announcing he would retire with his undefeated record and unprecedented accomplishments.

Crawford is a four-division lineal champion, an honor he shares with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. He is also one of only six male fighters to have won titles in five divisions, alongside Mayweather, Pacquiao, Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Size didn’t matter. Inactivity didn’t matter. The Las Vegas judges who have been accused of bias toward Canelo didn’t matter. Crawford lined up all the objections and knocked them down with conviction.

Terence Crawford delivered a master class in all the boxing skills that matter. First, he was in supreme condition, and he wasn’t all that much smaller than Álvarez in the ring. He appeared physically fresher, faster, and fearless.

Crawford said within the first three rounds, he said he felt he was in control of the fight.

It wasn’t as dramatic as the drubbing Crawford gave Spence Jr. in 2019, which made for an enjoyable fight to watch with Canelo still dangerous, even as Crawford took over.

After the loss, Álvarez held his head high, thanking the fans.

“The fact that I’m here makes me already a winner. I’ve done everything in my career. I’ve come to life to actually take risks, and that’s what I did. I take risks,” said Álvarez. “I still feel (like) a champion, no matter what.”