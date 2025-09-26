Undercard Fights Set for Eubank Jr vs Benn II on Nov. 15

A stacked undercard including Jack Catterall, Richard Riakporhe and Adam Azim has today been announced for “The Ring: Unfinished Business” Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II on Saturday, November 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – screened live and exclusively around the world on DAZN.

Eubank Jr vs Benn II is brought to fight fans by Riyadh Season, The Ring, SELA, Matchroom Boxing, and BOXXER, with the undercard fights in association with Queensberry Promotions and Goldstar.

Jack Catterall Returns in Co-Main Event

One-time undisputed lightweight challenger Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall bids to continue his charge up the Welterweight rankings when he battles former British and Commonwealth ruler Ekow ‘The Engine’ Essuman.

Catterall defeated Harlem Eubank, cousin of headliner Chris Eubank Jr., in his last fight back in July, where he won via a unanimous technical decision after the bout was prematurely halted in the seventh round due to both fighters sustaining cuts after an accidental clash of heads.

Essuman’s most recent win was against Catterall’s former arch-nemesis Josh Taylor, when he upset the former undisputed champion with a comfortable, unanimous points victory in May.

A win for either man, currently ranked eighth and third respectively in the WBO rankings, would propel them into the world title picture.

’The Midnight Train’ Richard Riakporhe will be rolling into the capital for his first heavyweight bout on home soil when he takes on the undefeated Tommy Welch, son of former world heavyweight title challenger Scott Welch.

Riakporhe, who fell short in his bid to dethrone Chris Billam-Smith from his WBO Cruiserweight title in June 2024 at Selhurst Park, jumped up in weight last May when he defeated Kevin Nicolas Espindola on the Alvarez vs. Scull undercard in Riyadh.

One of the country’s most exciting young prospects in Adam Azim will be on display too as he returns to the ring for the first time since February and steps up to face dangerous Armenian-based Super-Lightweight, Zaur Abdullaev, who has mixed it with the decorated likes of Devin Haney, Jorge Linares and Raymond Muratalla.

Another exciting British youngster Mikie Tallon bolsters the undercard too, when the unbeaten Liverpool Flyweight faces Fezan Shahid.

And Sam ‘Magic Man’ Gilley will be hoping to conjure up a magical night at his beloved Tottenham Hotspur when he challenges Ishmael ‘The Black Panther’ Davis for the vacant British and Commonwealth Super Welterweight Championship.

Leeds’ Davis is on a run of three successive losses – but is deemed by many to have been unlucky to have lost his last in a thrilling encounter with Caoimhin Agyarko earlier this month in Belfast. And he’ll be keen to bounce back and stop Gilley on the big stage at Spurs.

