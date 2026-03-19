Top Rank and DAZN Make New Deal Official

Top Rank is back, and DAZN has got them.

After months of speculation about the fate of Top Rank Boxing after it parted ways with ESPN last August, the legendary promoter announced a new multi-year partnership with the sports streaming platform DAZN. The deal was formally announced at a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, featuring leadership from both DAZN and Top Rank, including DAZN CEO of Growth Markets Pete Oliver, and Top Rank President Todd duBoef.

In addition to airing fight cards, the agreement brings Top Rank’s historic fight library to DAZN worldwide. DAZN will provide boxing fans with classic fights from Top Rank’s historic six-decade archive, featuring history making events including Muhammad Ali and the legendary “Thrilla in Manila,” the Four Kings era of Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns and Marvelous Marvin Hagler, plus iconic fights from George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao.

Why Top Rank Was A Good Fit

Pete Oliver explained why Top Rank was a fit for DAZN.

“We are building the global home of sports. Our app is available in over 200 countries worldwide, and we have some really important global partnerships with people like the NFL, the NHL, college sports, and a lot of local leads in Europe, Japan, and Australia.

“But within that, the sport that is really growing exponentially for us has been boxing, and we’ve been the home of boxing now for a number of years. We really wanted to bring Top Rank’s stable expertise into the mix of DAZN boxing so we can make the best fights.

“We know Top Rank has an amazing history here, so we really wanted them to join the party.”

Multi-Year Deal Called The First Step

Todd duBoef said he wasn’t sure at first whether a deal with DAZN was the right fit.

“At first, I didn’t know if DAZN was a friend or foe. So often we were across the table from each other, but what we really saw was DAZN’s commitment to the sport on a global basis.

“When we got into the room, we realized we were like-minded. We’re like-minded on how we want to present and grow the sport, and everything just came together,” explained duBoef.

DuBoef says it is a multi-year, multi-event commitment, calling it step one.

Legendary promoter and boxing figure Bob Arum said of the deal, “Since the day I started Top Rank 60 years ago, our focus has been simple: sign the best fighters, develop them into champions, and make the best fights possible.

“DAZN’s position as the global home of boxing makes this a natural partnership, and I’m confident it will be tremendously beneficial for fighters, fans, and the future of the sport.”

Top Rank Boxing Talent Finds Their Home

Perhaps no one was happier about Wednesday’s news than the world-class Top Rank athlete talent roster from prospects to champions whose futures were in limbo. Top Rank management placed them on cards by other promoters, including Zanfer Promotions out of Mexico, Eye of the Tiger in Canada, and both Matchroom USA and Queensberry.

Four of those fighters appeared at MSG for the news conference and shared their reactions including undefeated WBO lightweight world champion and boxing’s youngest world champion Abdullah Mason, WBC featherweight world champion Bruce Carrington, former champion and Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis, along with 2025 Prospect of the Year Emiliano Vargas.

Top Rank fighters will now compete as part of DAZN’s world-leading boxing stable, expanding its reach and depth.

Carrington is among the Top Rank fighters who appeared on DAZN, when he won his first world title against Carlos Castro on January 31.

“I got a little taste of fighting on DAZN in my last fight … The amount of recognition that just boosted ever since that fight has been incredible,” said Carrington.

“Obviously, I was fighting for a world title, but the fact that it was on DAZN, I think that played a major part, and it’s something that I’m really looking forward to in the next steps of my career. I really do believe that we are going to bring nothing but excitement, and I feel like it’s the perfect puzzle piece in order to continue making boxing great.”

Fellow world champion Abdullah Mason was also enthusiastic about the deal.

“The strides we’ve been making since I turned pro, being the brightest young star in boxing, I feel like we can do the same thing with DAZN. Teamwork makes the dream work. I’m bringing the smoke to DAZN, and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Mason said he hopes to bring a DAZN card to his hometown.

“Cleveland has been supporting me since day one, me and my brothers. They just announced ‘Mason Brothers Boxing Day’ in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 28, so we’ll be doing big things. I just can’t wait to go there and have my first main event. With DAZN, I feel like it’s going to be an amazing show.”

Keyshawn Davis said the announcement surprised him. “DAZN’s been carrying the torch for a while now. They’ve been putting on major events, and now I feel that the whole world is starting to realize that.”

Emiliano Vargas said the deal will help build his career.

“This deal is going to give me a platform to shine on. I’m grateful to Top Rank and DAZN for this huge opportunity. There are no limits now; we can hop on any cards, so I’m excited.”

DuBoef said for Top Rank it boiled down to making the best fights.

“We know that fans have been frustrated over the years because different promoters have been with different broadcasters. There’s often been politics that have stopped the best fights from being made, and by having Top Rank join DAZN, we know we can make the best fights going forward. We want to bring our fans amazing fights, the best matchups, and the best of boxing over the next few years.”

DAZN representatives say the goal is to feature a U.S.-based fight card every Saturday night year-round so fans always see a fight weekly in a U.S. time zone.