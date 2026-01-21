Mike Tyson Invitational Showcases USA Amateur Boxing

Mike Tyson returns to the grassroots of the sport that launched his own Hall of Fame career with a new amateur boxing showcase this spring.

Today, Tyson announced the first Mike Tyson Invitational, a three-day amateur boxing showcase designed to spotlight elite amateur fighters, develop the next generation of American boxing talent, and reinforce the values of discipline, mentorship, and opportunity that define the sport at its best.

The inaugural Mike Tyson Invitational takes place Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14, at the Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas. The event brings together high-level amateur competitors, Olympic hopefuls, coaches, sponsors, and media. It is intended as a one-of-a-kind boxing experience blending education, inspiration, and elite competition for the future of American boxing.

Tyson’s passion for giving back to the next generation is the foundation of the first annual Mike Tyson Invitational.

Claressa Shields was the last Olympic gold medal winner in boxing at the Rio 2016 Summer Games.

Unlike traditional tournaments, the Mike Tyson Invitational is a curated, invitation-only event for the competitors. It was created to provide amateur fighters with pro-level exposure, with winners receiving championship belts and one fighter earning “Fighter of the Night” honors.

“I’m deeply passionate about doing my part to reinvigorate amateur boxing in the United States,” said Tyson. “Amateur boxing isn’t just a pathway to the professional ranks. It’s a foundation for discipline, character, and becoming the best version of yourself.”

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to bring all the business development surrounding the Mike Tyson Invitational,” said Radiant Technologies CEO Prophecy Onasis. “Our mission is to make a positive, long-lasting impact on amateur boxing to build the next generation of future champions.”

Mike Tyson’s Amateur Boxing Roots

Before his historic professional career, Tyson captured Junior Olympic gold in 1981 and 1982 and went on to become the 1984 National Golden Gloves heavyweight champion. He ended his amateur career with a record of 48-6, with five of his losses hotly disputed to this day. Tyson had a single stoppage loss at age 16 – to a 27 year old opponent.

Tyson’s dominant amateur career offers today’s amateurs invaluable insight into the journey of a legend as they embark on their own.

“This sport gave me so much, and it’s important to me that amateur boxing continues to be recognized, supported, and preserved as part of our country’s legacy,” added Tyson.

Tyson Invitational Event Schedule

The three-day event will open on March 12 with an exclusive conversation led by Tyson. He will share unique personal insights on discipline, mindset, and the lessons learned throughout his storied career, including his exceptional amateur career.

On Friday, March 13, open workouts will take place with Tyson.

Saturday, March 14, will feature a slate of invitational bouts showcasing some of the nation’s top amateur talent, including select Olympic hopefuls, in front of a live audience and credentialed media.

Promoter Brendan Gibbons, who has built a strong amateur boxing foundation in Las Vegas, said the event is designed to re-energize the amateur pipeline.

“The goal is simple: create a stage where elite amateurs feel seen, supported, and inspired,” said Gibbons. “With Mike involved, this becomes more than just a fight weekend; it’s a statement about where American boxing is headed.”

The Mike Tyson Invitational will host fighters, coaches, sponsors, donors, ringside VIP guests, including world-renowned boxing legends and stars. Media will be granted access across all three days, with opportunities to capture exclusive content and behind-the-scenes moments throughout the event.

Additional details, including participating fighters, event schedule, and media credentialing information, will be announced in the coming weeks.