Mikaela Mayer Fights For 3rd Division Belt vs Mary Spencer

Two-division world champion Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs has never shied away from a road trip. On October 30, Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) will head north to the Casino de Montréal to take on WBA super-welterweight world champion and hometown favorite Mary Spencer of Montreal (10-2, 6 KOs).

Spencer vs Mayer represents one of the most significant women’s boxing matches ever held in Canada. The fight headlines an Eye of the Tiger Management card loaded with Canadian boxing talent.

Mikaela Mayer: ‘Better Than Ever’

Mayer, the current WBO World Welterweight champion signed with Top Rank, hoped to face unified champion Lauren Price for her three belts in a unification fight. But when it didn’t come together, Mayer said she looked for the next biggest opportunity. Why not test herself in a third weight division?

“I couldn’t get the undisputed fight with Lauren Price, so rather than take an easy touch, I looked for the next best challenge,” said Mayer.

“Beating Mary Spencer at 154 pounds will make me a three-division world champion, and although I may be on the smaller side, I have the necessary skills and experience. I’ll dethrone Mary and then head back down to welterweight to challenge Price. I will be stronger, sharper, and better than ever.”

Mayer, a Los Angeles native, has held the WBO, IBF, and The Ring super featherweight titles. She later moved up to lightweight, capturing the interim WBC title, and in September 2024, won the WBO welterweight world title at The Theater at Madison Square Garden with a majority decision over Sandy Ryan. She defended her title in a rematch against Ryan in March.

Mary Spencer: ‘This Will Be Epic’

“Never in a thousand years did I think I’d get the chance to fight Mikaela Mayer,” said Spencer. “I’ve followed her career a lot, and as a fan, I love her style.

“But what excites me most is that our styles mesh so well that this will be a truly memorable fight. Saying I’m excited is an understatement, and I hope the fans are too, because this will be epic,” promised Spencer.

Spencer won the WBA super-welterweight world title against Germany’s Naomi Mannes one year ago in September. In April, she successfully defended it by dominating former two-time world champion Ogleidis Suarez over 10 rounds, despite a serious hand injury. Now recovered, Spencer is determined to win her third straight world title fight.

Both Mayer and Spencer represented their home countries in the Olympic Games; Mayer at the 2016 Rio Games, Spencer at the 2012 London Games.

Quebec Boxing Steals The Spotlight

“Last year, Mikaela Mayer headlined at Madison Square Garden. This fall, she’ll be here at the Casino de Montréal. That proves Quebec boxing belongs in the big leagues, and that Mary Spencer doesn’t back down from adversity. Her world title is on the line that night, and I have no doubt she’s ready to go to war to keep it,” said Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan.

In the co-main event, it’s a high-stakes fight for two fighters with plenty on the line for Montreal’s super middleweight talent Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs), who will take on veteran Quebec warrior Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) in a highly anticipated clash.

“This is clearly the biggest test of my career, but that doesn’t mean I’ll be tested,” said the confident Mathieu. “People always say boxing is about levels, and on October 30, I’m going to show everyone including Shakeel Phinn that he’s not on mine.”

Wilkens’ trainer, Giuseppe Moffa, one of the youngest professional trainers in the sport, agrees. “People think this will be a tough fight, but for Wilkens, it’ll look easy. Expect a highlight-reel KO on October 30.”

Phinn, “The Jamaican Juggernaut,” said he’s not intimidated. In May 2024, Phinn stepped into the ring at the Casino de Montréal against another undefeated EOTTM fighter, Erik Bazinyan. Despite being a heavy 8-to-1 underdog, Phinn fought to a draw. Many observers feel Bazinyan was lucky to avoid a loss. Phinn is determined not to leave anything to the judges this time.

Mathieu and Phinn will fight for the NABF and WBC Continental Americas super-middleweight titles.

Also on the October 30 card, three other EOTTM talents will be in action.

Top-10 super-lightweight contender Arthur Biyarslanov of Toronto (19-0, 16 KOs) will make his fourth NABF title defense.

Top-15 light heavyweight contender Mehmet Unal of Turkey (13-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental title for the first time and hopes to extend his four fight knockout streak.

Top-20 welterweight contender Christopher Guerrero of Montreal (15-0, 9 KOs) will make his second defense of the WBC Continental title.

Super featherweight fan favorite Thomas Chabot of Thetford Mines, Quebec (11-0, 8 KOs) will also return to action, while rising junior amateur world champion Erik Israyelyan of Montreal via Armenia (2-0, 2 KOs) will look to keep his flawless record intact.