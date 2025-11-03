Matchroom Boxing Hosts First Card in Africa on Dec. 20

Matchroom Boxing announced it will stage its first-ever card in Africa on Saturday, December 20 featuring two British light heavyweights in Accra, Ghana.

The main event pits Craig ‘Spider’ Richards of South London (19-4-1, 12 KOs) against Dan ‘Super’ Azeez of Lewisham, London (22-2-1, 14 KOs) in the national capital at Accra’s Legon Sports Stadium.

Heavyweight prospect Leo Atang of Yorkshire (2-0, 2 KOs) and Olympian Nishant Dev of India (4-0, 2 KOs) join the card, produced in association with Legacy Rise Promotions and 258BXG and broadcast live worldwide on DAZN Boxing.

A Boxing December To Remember In Ghana

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said, “This is going to be a December to remember. Our first-ever show in Africa will be a truly momentous occasion. I am excited to be taking our business into another important global territory.

“We know the passion of the African fight fans is right up there with the most fervent in the world, and this is a brilliant main event to look forward to with two of Britain’s leading light heavyweights in Craig Richards and Dan Azeez. And with young Heavyweight Leo Atang and rising star Nishant Dev, Ghana will witness the exciting future of the sport firsthand. It promises to be a very special evening in Accra.”

Richards vs Azeez Bout Makes History

Richards, who in 2021 lost on points to undisputed light heavyweight division champion Dmitry Bivol, reunited with trainer Tony Sims for his win over Padraig McCrory in March. Richards stopped the Northern Irishman with an impressive eighth-round knockout.

Richards is plotting one last hurrah in 2025 to put him back in the mix for more huge fights in the new year. But he knows he will need to be at his very best to beat fellow South Londoner, Azeez.

Richards said he’s also excited for December 20. “Ghana has had some great fighters, such as Azumah Nelson, and boxing has had many significant and historic nights in Africa, such as the Rumble in the Jungle. I cannot wait to headline such a massive event and I plan to put on a statement performance.”

Former British, Commonwealth, and European champion Azeez, age 36, fought in Nigeria earlier this year. He hopes to make Ghana the site of a second African victory on December 20. Azeez says he’s proud to be fighting once again on African soil.

“I am looking forward to facing fellow South Londoner Craig Richards in Africa. This fight marks a significant moment for me. Two talented boxers from South London taking their rivalry to the motherland,” said Azeez. “I see this as more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of heritage, hard work, and how far South London boxing has come on the global stage.”

African Boxing Prospects Get Worldwide Showcase

The card will celebrate Ghana’s proud fighting heritage and bright future as it showcases a host of Africa’s up-and-coming prospects.

Super flyweight Theo Allotey of Ghana is a 23-year-old with a 12-0 record and ten knockouts. The Accra native represented his country at the 2024 Olympic Games last summer.

Allotey faces ‘The Dreamer’ Jayr Raquine of the Philippines (18-2-1, 14 KOs) with the WBA Gold Super Flyweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Belgian Ibrahima Diallo (12-0-2, 2 KOs) will hope to silence the home crowd when he challenges Sampson Segbedzi of Accra (10-0, 7 KOs) for the IBF International Super Welterweight belt.

The IBF Africa Featherweight title will be up for grabs as John Laryea (15-0-1, 11 KOs) and Holy Dogbetor (14-1-1, 8 KOs) battle in their native Ghana.

Ghana’s heavy handed cruiserweight prospect Ahmed Abdula (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Nigerian destructive Obaro Eradajaye (20-2, 19 KOs).

In a rare matchup of African women’s professionals, super welterweight Sedem Ama (4-0, 1 KO) faces Chiamaka Nwaturuocha (3-0, 3 KOs).