Diaz vs Perry Added to Rousy vs Carano Card on May 16

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix have gone all in on the crazy with the addition of Diaz vs Perry, a professional MMA bout between combat sports icon Nate Diaz (22-13, 14 Submissions, 4 KOs) and the “King of Violence” Mike Perry (14-8, 11 KOs). Because why not?

Diaz vs Perry joins the mega triple-headliner event on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The bout joins the heavyweight clash between lineal MMA heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Philippe Lins, supporting the historic women’s main event between former UFC champion and Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey and combat sports trailblazer Gina Carano.

The event will stream live globally only on Netflix at no additional cost to its 325+ million members.

Diaz vs Perry Scheduled for 5 MMA Rounds

Diaz vs Perry will be contested under the Unified Rules of MMA over five five-minute rounds in the welterweight division.

The bout features Nate Diaz, one of the most resilient and iconic figures in fight history, taking on Mike Perry, one of the most dangerous men in combat sports today. Known as two of the toughest and most fearless competitors in the sport, Diaz and Perry bring contrasting styles and relentless pressure to what promises to be one of the most chaotic and fan-friendly fights on the card.

The event marks the emergence of MVP and Netflix into MMA promotions following the historic success of their global boxing events. The addition of Diaz vs Perry alongside Ngannou vs. Lins and Rousey vs Carano brings together some of the most recognizable and dangerous fighters in the sport and features the most star power ever assembled on a single MMA fight card.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Nate Diaz Still A Major MMA Draw

No single fighter has captured the imagination of combat sports quite like the popular Nate Diaz. He defines the modern generation of MMA talent with his raw blend of attitude, perseverance, conviction, and skill.

Diaz has changed the game both in and outside the cage. His rivalry with Conor McGregor remains the biggest in MMA history, shattering box office and pay-per-view records across the board. As the A-Side against Jorge Masvidal, he competed with the first President of the United States to sit ringside a UFC event.

Diaz is the BMF (look it up if you need to) whose post-UFC career has seen him launch the combat sports promotion, Real Fight, Inc. He’s fought before sold-out crowds against Jake Paul at Dallas’s American Airlines Center and Masvidal at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

“Glad to be back in action. It’s time,” said Diaz. “Don’t forget where this all came from.

“I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is. Time to set the bar again, so get ready for a new takeover again and again until the end of time.”

Mike Perry Is The King of Violence for a Reason

“Platinum” Mike Perry is considered among the most dangerous fighters in combat sports. He returns to MMA following a fearsome career arc through the UFC, Triad Combat, boxing, and bare-knuckle boxing.

Following his 14-win career in the UFC with 11 wins by knockout, Perry made his Triad Combat debut in November 2021, taking on seasoned boxer Michael Seals (27-3, 21 KOs), demonstrating his ability to handle power punchers and outworking Seals to a split decision victory in the bout.

Less than three months later, Perry made his bare-knuckle boxing debut with BKFC, securing his first win over Julian Lane in 2022, which he followed with a win over dynamic striker Michael “Venom” Page later that year. Perry’s bout with former UFC champion Luke Rockhold in April 2023 ended decisively with a second-round KO.

In his BKFC “King of Violence” title fight in December 2023 against Eddie Alvarez, the first-ever fighter to become a champion in both UFC and Bellator, Perry displayed his vicious power yet again with a second-round TKO due to corner stoppage. Perry earned the 2023 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Male Fighter of the Year.

In April 2024, he expanded his undefeated record to 5-0 with a first-round KO of UFC veteran Thiago Alves. After a blockbuster boxing bout against Jake Paul in 2024, he most recently returned to bare-knuckle and defeated Jeremy Stephens by TKO in October 2025.

”The King of Violence returns to MMA to elbow his opponent in the fucking face,” said Perry. “Saturday, May 16th, on Netflix, Nate Diaz is going lights out.”

MVP Says This Is War

“MVP delivered the most-viewed boxing event since the advent of cable, and now we’re set to break records again with the biggest viewership in MMA history with the addition of Diaz vs Perry to Rousey vs Carano and Ngannou vs Lins,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Nate Diaz is the Real BMF, and Mike Perry is the King of Violence. This will be a war from the first press conference all the way to the end when one of them has their hand raised. It’s an absolutely massive night of fights in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16th, as we continue building some of the biggest global events in combat sports. Thank you to Netflix for believing in our vision. The future of MMA is bright.”