Canelo vs Crawford Full Fight Card And Netflix Lineup Set for Sept. 13

With three weeks to go before the Canelo vs Crawford megafight between undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez of Mexico (63-2-2, 39 KOs) defending his titles against undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford of Omaha (41-0, 31 KOs), the full undercard has been officially announced by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Saudi Boxing Federation, and Riyadh Season, along with UFC President and CEO Dana White and Sela.

The Canelo vs. Crawford main card will kick off live only on Netflix at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT with four bouts.

Preliminary bouts will start at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT and will stream on Tudum.com, TKO YouTube and WWE YouTube.

The Canelo vs Crawford Netflix main card includes:

Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) defends his

unified super middleweight championship against undefeated four-division superstar

Crawford of Omaha (41-0, 31 KOs).

Undefeated super welterweights collide as Callum Walsh of Cork, Ireland (14-0, 11 KOs) faces Fernando Vargas Jr. of Las Vegas (17-0, 15 KOs), who has gone the distance just once in 17 fights in a super welterweight co-main event

WBC Interim super middleweight world title holder Christian Mbilli of Montreal (29-0, 24 KOs) squares off with the WBA #3 and WBC #7 ranked Lester Martinez of Guatemala (19-0, 16 KOs).

Mohammed Alakel of Riyadh (4-0, 0 KOs) takes on John Ornelas of San Diego (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in a lightweight bout

Preliminary bouts on Tudum.com, TKO YouTube and WWE YouTube

Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine, fighting out of Los Angeles (26-2, 24 KOs) faces off against Brandon Adams of Watts, California (25-4, 16 KOs) in a middleweight rematch as Bohachuk attempts to get revenge for the single loss on his record.

Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan (15-0, 14 KO) takes on Jermaine Franklin of Saginaw, Michigan (23-2, 15 KOs) in a heavyweight bout.

Reito Tsutsumi of Chiba, Japan (2-0, 1 KO) goes toe-to-toe with Javier Martinez of Dallas (7-2, 4 KOs) in a super featherweight bout.

Sultan Almohammed of Riyadh makes his professional debut against Martin Caraballo of Hollywood, Florida (0-0-1) at super lightweight.

Veteran Steven Nelson of Omaha (20-1, 16 KOs), a stablemate of Terence Crawford, meets Raiko Santana of Cuba (12-4, 6 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout.

Marco Verde of Mazatlan, Mexico (2-0, 2 KOs) opens the event against Marcos Osorio Betancourt of Puerto Rico (11-2-1, 8 KOs) in a super middleweight bout.

Nexflix Broadcast Lineup Named

Broadcast partner Netflix has also confirmed its lineup of well-known veteran voices from the world of combat sports to call the September 13 fight card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik will call the action alongside famed fight analyst Max Kellerman and International Boxing Hall of Famer and highly acclaimed boxing analyst Andre Ward.

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer will bring his unmistakable voice to the Netflix main card, while boxing mainstay Joe Martinez will handle the preliminary card.

The desk team will include TV personality and boxing aficionado Mario Lopez, joined by former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver, acclaimed boxing writer and analyst Mark Kriegel and Mike Coppinger of RING Magazine.

Seasoned boxing reporter Jim Gray and UFC reporter Heidi Androl will offer in-depth coverage and interviews. Respected trainer and former boxer Skipper Kelp will serve as coaching analyst and provide his unofficial scorecard throughout the night.

Canelo vs. Crawford tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.