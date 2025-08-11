Mbilli vs Martinez Added To Canelo Crawford Card

Less than three months after winning the WBC Interim World Super Middleweight title, Christian Mbilli of Montreal will defend it on September 13 in Las Vegas on his biggest stage to date.

Mbilli will face hard-hitting Guatemalan Lester Martinez on the undercard of the fight between undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, live on Netflix.

It will be Mbilli’s first fight in Las Vegas, first in a stadium, and first fight in the U.S. west of the Mississippi River.

Mbilli: “Victory Will Elevate My Status Globally”

“I’m honored that His Excellency Turki Alalsheikh specifically thought of me for the card of Canelo vs. Crawford,” said Mbilli in a statement on Monday.

“I plan to seize this opportunity to show him that I’m the rightful challenger for the winner of their bout. And I intend to do it by staying true to my style, to myself, and by putting on a spectacular fight.

“This victory will elevate my status globally, my greatness, and most importantly, show the world who Christian ‘Solide’ Mbilli is,” said Mbilli.

Adopted Quebecer Mbilli, a native of Cameroon (29-0, 24 KOs), cannot be accused of resting on his laurels after claiming his first world title.

With victories over Carlos Góngora of Ecuador, Australian warrior Rohan Murdock, and Ukrainian technician Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Mbilli took out a fourth contender in the top 10 on June 27.

Mbilli only needed one round to stop veteran Polish fighter Maciej Sulecki and capture the WBC interim world title. On September 13, he defends the belt for the first time against a fighter who, like him, is feared by many.

“Many consider Lester Martinez the most dangerous rising prospect climbing the world ranks right now. But Christian doesn’t say no to anyone. Not to Canelo, not to Martinez, no one,” added Mbilli’s head trainer Marc Ramsay.

Lester Martinez Ranked In Top Ten

Lester Martinez of Guatemala (19-0, 16 KOs) got attention from the moment he entered the professional ranks.

In his first fight in 2019, he stopped and retired popular Nicaraguan brawler Ricardo Mayorga in two rounds.

In 2024 and 2025, Martinez dominated Góngora over 10 rounds and then stopped previously undefeated American prospect Joeshon James in the fourth round.

On September 13, Mbilli steps into the ring ranked among the top contenders at 168 pounds. He is ranked third by the WBA, seventh by the WBC, and 15th by the WBO.

“We’ve been talking for years about sending a message to Canelo, but this time we’ll have the chance to deliver it in person, in Las Vegas, and in front of millions of Netflix viewers,” said Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) president Camille Estephan.

“Once that’s done, Christian Mbilli will be undeniable, because the whole world will want to see him in the biggest fights.”

Martinez’s name may not be familiar, but if you tune into ProBox cards or Star Boxing, you’ve seen Martinez at work. Martinez shares a trainer with Terence Crawford in Brian “Bomac” McIntyre. McIntyre’s involvement in Martinez’s training underscores Martinez’s potential and puts him in a high-profile training camp known for its excellence and team approach.

Canelo Fight Ahead?

Make no mistake, Christian Mbilli is on this card as an audition. He needs to win and do so in an entertaining fashion while introducing himself to a huge Netflix audience.

If he impresses and all of the behind-the-scenes details go smoothly, Mbilli becomes a frontrunner to face the winner of Canelo vs Crawford as long as it’s the Mexican champion. It’s doubtful (although not impossible) if Crawford wins that he’ll take on his stablemate Mbilli.

Mbilli has significant buzz among serious boxing fans for his take-no-prisoners style. He’s all offense and while he sometimes puts himself in danger without a reason, Canadian boxing fans love him for it. He is the kind of personality boxing needs in 2025.