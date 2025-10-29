Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian Set Rematch on Dec. 13 in LA

Championship boxing returns to Los Angeles once more in 2025 as Championing Mental Health presents CMH 2: Rematch Season on Saturday, December 13 at Ace * Mission Studios in Los Angeles, presented by Bash Boxing and 555 Media.

The main event features the WBC Cruiserweight World Championship rematch between reigning champion Badou Jack of Sweden (29-3-3, 17 KOs) and former titleholder Noel Mikaelian of Armenia (27-3, 12 KOs), among the division’s top talents who have appeared in world and Ring Magazine rankings for over a decade.

Rematch In Competitive Cruiserweight Division

The first Jack vs Mikaelian fight, held as part of the Canelo vs. Scull “Fatal Fury” card in May, was a tightly contested bout with a debatable outcome. Mikaelian, who took the fight on three weeks’ notice, pushed Jack to the limit in a grueling 12-round war with punishing blows exchanged and tactical brilliance. With full preparation and both long-term career legacy and a title on the line, the rematch hopes to deliver clarity and closure in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

Badou Jack has been the subject of multiple boxing rumors, including a potential fight against former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez, seeking a title in his fifth weight division.

Before Jake Paul decided to fight Gervonta Davis, he openly expressed interest in a title fight with Jack, someone every bit his own size. Paul’s business partner Nakisa Badarian said Jack was a solid choice. Jack said a Paul fight would be “easy money.”

Jack’s fellow cruiserweight world champions Jai Opetaia and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez both targeted Jack for a unification fight with serious stakes. But Ramirez became unavailable after he underwent successful shoulder surgery following his June 28 fight against Yuniel Dorticos. The surgery was successful, and Ramirez is currently recovering and will be out of the ring until cleared by his medical team.

Opetaia said he has discussed the fight directly with Jack and with Turki Alalshikh. For now, he’ll face the mandatory challenger for his IBF title, Huseyin Cinkara of Germany (23-0, 19 KOs) on December 6 in Australia. Assuming a victory, Jack vs. Opetaia could be set for Spring 2025.

Jack has openly stated he doesn’t have more than one or two fights left before he retires. He won’t be wasting time on a fight that doesn’t come with another belt or a big bag.

Badou Jack Still Relevant at Age 41

Jack, now 41 and nicknamed “The Ripper,” is a native of Stockholm and currently lives and trains in Dubai. Jack has held world titles in three weight classes, including the WBC Super Middleweight title from 2015 to 2017, the WBC (Regular) Light Heavyweight title in 2017, and the WBC Cruiserweight crown in 2023. Jack has won his last seven fights and has not tasted defeat since the end of 2019.

“My sights were set on a unification, but I’m glad I’m fighting him again,” said Jack. “This time, there won’t be any questions when I beat him.”

“Badou is a three-division world champion with a legendary career,” added Amer Abdallah, Jack’s longtime manager. “This fight will prove what we already know, that he’s the best in the division.”

Nicknamed “The Dark Horse,” Mikaelian, 35, is a native of Armenia who grew up in Berlin, Germany, and fights out of Miami, Florida.

Before his loss to Jack last May, Mikaelian had not lost in nearly seven years. He won the vacant WBC Cruiserweight title in 2023 by defeating Ilunga Makabu with a third-round TKO. He scored a unanimous decision over Youri Kalenga in 2022 for the WBC Silver Cruiserweight title. He is ranked the current number one contender by the WBC.

“I took the fight on just three weeks’ notice because I wasn’t about to let anyone walk away with my title, and I still beat him,” said Mikaelian. “The world knows it, and he knows it. This time, I’m coming in fully prepared, focused, and backed by my home coach, Pedro Diaz, to take back what’s mine. I’m the WBC King, as I never lost it in the ring.”

“The WBC is extremely excited about the upcoming Mikaelian vs. Jack rematch for the WBC Cruiserweight Championship after a hard-fought first fight,” said Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the WBC. “The best cruiserweight fighters will meet in the ring to determine the King of the Ring. This fight will also feature the Championing Mental Health platform under Bash Boxing Promotions in what promises to be a memorable event in Los Angeles.”

Undercard Bouts

On the undercard is a second rematch for the WBC International Light Flyweight Championship between Angeleno Gloria Munguilla of Los Angeles (8-2) and Brook Sibrian of Coachella, California (8-2, 4 KOs) in a follow-up to their battle earlier this year, won by Munguilla with a unanimous decision victory after eight hard-fought rounds of action.

The rugged Munguilla, age 33, is coming off her second career defeat to the undefeated Adriana Pineiro, who improved to 8-0, in the unanimous decision win in September, halting Munguilla’s three-bout win streak. Munguilla turned professional in 2022 and won her first five fights.

“Mighty” Brook Sibrian, age 32, has won her last three fights since her second career pro defeat to Munguilla in January by decision. In May in the first edition of “Championing Mental Health: A Night of Boxing,” Sibrian won a unanimous decision against Mexico’s Rubi Gutierrez at the historic Avalon Hollywood.

Tickets for the event are available at www.rematchseason.com . Broadcast details and the full fight card are still to be determined.

Boxing Series Hopes to Raise Awareness Around Mental Wellness

Beyond the high-stakes title fights, Championing Mental Health continues its mission to use sport and entertainment as a force for good, raising awareness around mental wellness, inspiring resilience, and breaking stigmas within the boxing community and beyond.

“CMH 2: Rematch Season features two WBC world championship bouts and a plethora of fights that will showcase the future of boxing,” said Anthony Girges, Founder of CMH and 555 Media Agency.

“These powerful matchups go beyond the ring, highlighting resilience, redemption, and the fight for mental well-being. This event continues our mission to use sport and entertainment as a platform to inspire hope, awareness, and change for healthy minds. I’m deeply grateful to all our partners, especially our presenting sponsor, Alleviate Tax, for helping make this historic night possible.”

“As Bash Boxing approaches its 20th anniversary in boxing, we are excited to conclude one of our busiest years with another installment of Championing Mental Health on December 13,” said promoter Steve Bash. “The WBC Cruiserweight world title between Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian is an incredibly important rematch to finally settle the score between these two heralded champions.

“I am also looking forward to another worthy rematch between Gloria Munguilla and Brook Sibrian as they meet for the vacant WBC International Light Flyweight Championship.”