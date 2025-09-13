Yoseline Perez Fights For Gold at World Boxing Championships

Bantamweight Yoseline Perez of Houston scored a shutout victory on the judges’ cards over Sirine Charaabi of Italy in the 2025 World Boxing Championship semifinals Saturday in Liverpool, England. The Team USA standout will now advance to the gold medal final against Hsaio-Wen Huang of Taipei and is guaranteed a medal from this year’s tournament.

“It’s great and it feels good,” said Perez. “Now just looking forward to tomorrow, the finals and closing out this tournament, God willing, and ending my year off strong.”

Perez had to get through two Paris 2024 Olympians in prior rounds, a 3-2 decision over Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan and a unanimous decision over Jennifer Lehane of Ireland.

After winning a world title at the Youth level, Perez now looks to claim the same title at the Elite level in her first-

ever appearance at the World Boxing Championships.

Perez said she didn’t come into the tournament with specific expectations, only to show the work she’s put into her preparations.

“It’s a really big stepping stone … obviously the ultimate goal is LA 2028, and then after 2028 becoming, God willing, Olympic champion, and then the dreams and goals just start getting bigger after that.”

Perez said her biggest achievement was scoring victories against two opponents who defeated her in previous tournaments, and defeating them “with such an ease. I think it’s just God’s sign to me of the things He’s able to do for me if I just let Him.”

Yoseline Perez Ending Successful 2025

Perez came into 2025 after a dominant junior and youth boxing career, scoring a gold medal at the 2022 Youth World Championships.

After competing at the Elite level for the first time at the Pan American Games, Perez secured a spot on the 2025 USA Boxing Elite High Performance Team earlier this year. Since then, the success has consistently fallen in place for Perez, who has racked up four international medals throughout the year. Perez has become Team USA’s most dominant boxer in 2025, and is the lone athlete on this year’s roster to earn a gold or silver medal in all three international competitions. Perez earned a gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Challenge and a silver medal at each World Boxing Cup event, including the World Boxing Cup: Brazil 2025 and the World Boxing Cup Astana: 2025. She holds a 10-2 international record so far in 2025 going into the gold medal round in Liverpool. “Obviously, the goal we always want is gold, and once I get through the first fight, I build off that momentum,” said Perez. “I have learned from my two silver medals, and while I didn’t get gold, I grew a lot more.” Perez says she continues to rely on her faith to carry with her each time she steps into the ring.

Middleweight Naomi Graham (75 kilograms) and heavyweight Malachi Georges (90 kilograms) made it to the quarterfinal round but their World Boxing Championships for USA Boxing ended with losses in their respective matchups. Fourteen competitors took part in this year’s tournament, gaining experience as they work toward the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.