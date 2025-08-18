Team USA Travels to England for 2025 World Boxing Championships

The 2025 USA Boxing Elite High Performance team departed for Sheffield, England, on Saturday, August 16, for the team’s acclimation camp in preparation for the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Team USA will be represented by 14 boxers, seven men and seven women, at the inaugural World Boxing Championships taking place in Liverpool, England, from September 4 through 14.

The acclimation camp will be hosted inside Great Britain Boxing’s training facility in Sheffield, England, from August 17 to September 1, and will see boxers from various nations preparing for the World Boxing Championships. Following the acclimation camp, Team USA will travel to Liverpool, where they will pursue gold medals inside M&S Bank Arena.

Seven men and seven women will represent the Stars and Stripes, including five Team USA Olympians, one world champion, and one youth world champion.

The team’s 14 boxers have earned a total of 16 medals in 2025, including two gold medals, five silver medals, and nine bronze medals. It is coming off excellent results in the recent 2025 Brandenburg Cup in Germany in August.

Yoseline Perez of Houston, Texas, has been incredible for Team USA through three competitions in 2025 and will enter the championship with an 8-2 international record on the year. Her dominant 2025 campaign earned her a gold medal and two silver medals, and she has won 62.5 percent of her victories with unanimous decisions.

A complete list of the Team USA Boxing competitors at the World Boxing Championships is listed below.

On the men’s side, Kelvin Watts of Chesapeake, Virginia, earned a silver and a bronze medal in both competitions he competed in for Team USA in 2025. The heavyweight (90+ kg) contender will look to medal in his third international event of his career and enter 2026 on a high note.

For further information regarding the 2025 World Boxing Championships, including ticket information, spectator guides, and event information, fans can navigate to WorldBoxingLiverpool.com