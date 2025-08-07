Update: Karrion Kross WWE Contract Status Sends Ripples

There’s a new update on the Karrion Kross WWE contract status, and his fans are excited about it. As of now, many believe he has left WWE and will soon return to TNA again or sign a new contract with AEW. But a new update from Dave Meltzer suggests Kross might not really be gone from WWE, this on the heels of the explosive WWE and ESPN agreement. His last contract has expired, and while we don’t know if he has signed a new one or not, Meltzer reports he was offered one.

Karrion Kross WWE Career Didn’t Take Off Initially

Karrion Kross had a rollercoaster of a career in WWE. He first came into the limelight as a Triple H guy back in 2020. Soon, he became the NXT Champion, which established him as a legitimate threat on the NXT roster. But just like with many other things in wrestling, his career progression wasn’t linear. While he enjoyed his fair share of success under Triple H, as soon as Kross stepped foot on the main roster, he was met with an embarrassing loss at the hands of Jeff Hardy. From there, it was all downhill, and he was eventually released in November 2021.

After The Game became the head of content, Kross returned to WWE again. Fans would’ve expected him to go after the championship gold, but the timing couldn’t be any worse. Roman Reigns held both the WWE and Universal Championship, and there was no way WWE was letting Kross anywhere near the title scene when Cody Rhodes had his story to finish.

Kross had a few storylines here and there on the main roster. He feuded with many stars, but at the end of the day, they didn’t matter. Kross was still not ready for a big push. After The Final Testament disbanded, Kross became more and more frustrated on screen. Perhaps this is how he also felt in real life, but this shift in his character turned him into a major star icon among the fans. He became The Herald of Doomsday, playing with other wrestlers’ minds and trying to convince them to turn heel. Kross had storylines with guys like AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, and fans were heavily invested in them. It was the first time in years that Kross had momentum behind him again, and unlike his previous run in WWE, he had fan support as well.

Update On Karrion Kross WWE Contract Status

Back in June, Fightful Select had reported that Kross and WWE hadn’t agreed to a new deal yet. There was still time, however, as weeks went by, fans convinced themselves he was leaving. A more recent update from Fightful also said that Kross still hadn’t re-signed with WWE. At SummerSlam, Kross wrestled in what was seemingly his final match in WWE against Sami Zayn. He even broke character on X and thanked the WWE Universe. When a heel breaks character like this, it’s often a sign that they’re leaving the company soon.

I want to personally thank everyone for reading- and also every independent podcast/news/fans who shared or discussed my book on the way to this week as word of mouth made it possible for people to know about my life story. While the book only briefly appeared during the… pic.twitter.com/eiNaSDwuUr — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 5, 2025

His absence from the Raw after SummerSlam only fueled these speculations. However, this could be a work too. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Karrion Kross’ contract status, and he believes Kross isn’t going anywhere.

“I think the Karrion Kross thing smells like an angle…They plugged his book and then Paul Heyman today on Ariel Helwani’s show talked about him being like this new Steve Austin, so it’s like he ain’t going anywhere. But I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer. Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

He was reportedly offered a new contract, but he hadn’t signed it when reports of his contract status were published. Meltzer thinks that WWE is trying to create another angle similar to the R-Truth one, where a fan favorite is let go by the company and is later brought back because the people wanted it to happen. But in R-Truth’s case, it was them pivoting due to the fan backlash, and this time, they are planning it themselves.

“It was almost like the way this whole thing went down that I was thinking the R-Truth thing was a shoot and it did so well that it’s like maybe we can work everyone with another R-Truth story…They’re gonna work and work and work because they think that’s the deal. People got mad at me for even suggesting this, but the amount of distrust that will be there six months from now is pretty damn high.”

Triple H has done this before, with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, so there’s a high possibility of this being the case with Kross, too.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire