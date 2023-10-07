Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington Prediction: Featherweight Fury

Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington prediction page is ready for your perusal.

Today’s all-Brit battle pitting Leigh Wood against Josh Warrington is a good on paper domestic tango.

On Saturday, they rumble for your entertainment and Wood's WBA featherweight championship on the line, from Sheffield, England (after 5 pm ET, DAZN).

Warrington (age 32; 31-2-1, 8 KO) is 1-2-1 since 2021, and perceived to be off peak.

Warrington's win was over Kiko Martínez in a bout which won Warrington the IBF featherweight title for the second time.

He lost a majority decision to Luis Alberto Lopez this past December.

Wood (age 35; 27-3, 16 KO) won the WBA's “JV” title with a 12th-round stoppage of Xu Can in 2021.

He consistently offers entertainment, in the form of stoppages, like over Michael Conlan, and in his last go, versus Mauricio Lara.

How does the NYF Squad and extended fam look at this Matchroom offering, which screens on DAZN?

Gayle Falkenthal, award-winning reporter/columnist: “Wood should dispatch Warrington. Late TKO.”

Tommy Rainone, bets-pert, ex fighter: “Wood wins.”

Terry Lane, manager: “Really close fight. You get a bit better on your money if you take Warrington, as he is a slight dog. I’m going to put a bit down on him.”

Abe Gonzalez, writer, editor: “Leigh Wood by decision. Warrington is going to try and make it ugly but Wood will weather the storm and win the fight.”

And here is a sampling of media pundit predictions.