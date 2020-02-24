Who Won the Weekend? Tyson Fury, Of Course; Also, NYF Squad Decides Who LOST

On Thursday night, I did a radio hit on the Diehards Radio Show, with Anthony Pepe, in Boston. Asked about the big event just two days away, I tried to cover most of the bases, and keep it real.

This IS a big one, but not THE BIGGEST, I said on air…but let’s keep perspective. Boxing isn’t what it was in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s…and won’t again be, until that next Mike Tyson type emerges.

Well, what the hell do ya know, the next Mike Tyson type did emerge. In fact, at MGM in Las Vegas, Tyson showed off attributes that made Tyson a person that attracted interest from non boxing fans. Mike was interesting before, during and after his fights. And Tyson Fury is interesting before and after his fights..and now, crucially, during.

Showcasing his new style, which fits a man 6-9, 270, he looked to close the show, give the fans their pound of flesh, take it out of the judges shaky hands. Tyson Fury is interesting before, after, and DURING his fights, because this aggressive style is easy to understand.

So…I asked the NYF Squad and extended fam who won the weekend and added a twist: who LOST the weekend?

Give us the leader, and the laggard, if you like, crew…

“Tyson Fury won the weekend hands down! Everything from how relaxed he was in the back, to his ring entrance which was followed by his career defining performance led to Fury winning the weekend in many different ways,” said Abe Gonzalez. “The loser of the weekend is Anthony Joshua. He has been active on social media leading up to Saturday night saying he wanted to fight the winner. If he truly wanted to stir that pot, what better way than to show up to Vegas and sit ringside. If that would’ve happened, the place would have went nutz and he would have stole some of that electricity from the event. Instead, we get Twitter posts after the fight about stepping Pulev aside for an immediate Fury fight. No sir, you missed your opportunity and for that, he will continue to play second fiddle to Fury.”

“It’s Fury in a walk,” said David Phillips. “Wilder has always been one dimensional, but he’s always found a way to utilize that one dimension (the big right hand) in every fight to get himself out of trouble. That didn’t happen Saturday night because Tyson Fury didn’t let it. He controlled the fight in dominant fashion from start to stoppage (anyone complaining about the timing of the ref waving off the fight should have their head examined right after Wilder’s). Not only did he dismantle the Bronze Bomber, he looked good doing it. Something I’ve never said or even thought when watching a Tyson Fury fight. It was the kind of performance that will make you change your mind about a guy. It certainly did mine.

“Loser of the weekend: Max Kellerman. As if it’s not bad enough that he continues to destroy his credibility on his horrible show with that clown, Stephen A. Smith, on ESPN every day of the week, Kellerman’s suggestion that the Fury/Wilder fight was stopped too early defies all logic and credulity. Wilder was a beaten-down mess – unable to defend himself. The stoppage was merciful. I don’t know how anyone could see it otherwise. I guess it’s easy to say someone else’s bell should continue to get rung from the safety of your ringside seat.”

“Tyson Fury won the weekend,” said Kelsey McCarson. “It was an amazing performance that shocked the entire sports world. Fury’s violent seize of the WBC title Wilder wore for over half a decade was the most memorable moment in heavyweight boxing in decades. The best part? Fury is still only 31 years old and still has huge fights ahead of him.

“The person who lost the weekend was Jay Deas. It was clear Wilder was done midway through the fight, and the contest should probably be halted to save Wilder from himself. Of course, Wilder wanted to continue. That’s what he’s supposed to do. But Wilder’s corner absolutely has to protect the fighter in that situation. Luckily, Mark Breland stepped up and threw in the towel.

“It’s certainly understandable why Deas would want to give the huge puncher more chances. I’m certain Deas cares about Wilder. It’s just that Wilder’s life is more important than any shiny belt that signifies him being champion. Wilder will forever be a champion the way all heavyweight champs are once their time with the shiny belt is over.”

“Tyson Fury won the weekend for obvious reasons, however, Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens produced a sensational performance to book himself in the finals of the @MTKGlobal golden contract tournament whilst also cementing his world rating,” said Chris Glover. “Hopefully Tyson’s victory will help improve relations between the traveling and settled communities in Britain and Ireland too, and we can move past the days of travelers being treated like second class citizens.”

“Tyson Fury won the weekend, exposing the one dimensional brute,” said Jay Bulger. “Fury could not be a better representative of the sweet science. He did what few thought was possible. He was truly masterful. His bag of tricks and abilities were diverse as a welterweight. He has a great story. Fantastic sense of wit. What a comeback! As for Wilder, who wanted to kill a man in the ring, the only way I see him coming back is if he does what Fury did— fire his rudimentary trainer and improve his technique.”

“Well, to start off, I’d have to say the biggest winners of this fight were the fans, the networks, the two main event draws, and the entire United Kingdom,” said Xavier Porter. “For us Americans, we lost big time, but I’ll come back to this statement in a few. Can’t lie, Tyson Fury obliterated, dominated, and dismantled Deontay Wilder from the beginning of the fight to the end. Fury beat Wilder mentally and physically. He beat a lot of us who thought and predicted that Wilder would win their rematch by knockout. Turns out, “The Gypsy King” has a secret gem up his sleeve. With the adjustment made in training camp and bringing in Sugarhill Steward, he had already won the rematch, little did we know it beforehand. Once the bell rang, he took the fight to Wilder, giving him no time to think or move. Wilder was stuck in Fury’s ocean without a boat or life preserver to save him. Those crushing punches that constantly pounded on Wilder from Fury must’ve felt like hard-pounding waves similar to what’s produced in a tsunami. It was tough to see a man get beat up and pushed around the ring like that. Yes, there was no quit in Wilder as he continued to bleed out from his left ear but there comes a time when you have to be protected from yourself. Great stoppage by Mark Breland! And in closing, I’ll leave you with this: with all four world titles under the control of the United Kingdom, the United States will not have a heavyweight world champion for quite some time. Outside of Wilder, who has basically beaten all of the best heavyweights in the U.S., I don’t see any American-born fighter becoming a heavyweight world champion any time soon. The iron curtain is back, just like the days of the Klitschko brothers.”

“Tyson Fury won the weekend with an explanation point,” said Tommy Rainone. “Proved without a doubt that he is the best heavyweight on the planet as well as one of the greatest comeback and success stories in boxing history. Nineteen rounds of domination over the George Foreman of our era with the exception of those two momentary lapses leading to knockdowns in the first fight. We are looking at a heavyweight that will go down as one of the greatest of all time.”

“Fury. Fury. Fury. No one else came close this week, month, or so far this year,” said Pete Carvill. “He went to the US, then, off the back of that tough win over Otto Wallin, and stopped out a guy that had looked technically deficient at times but never vulnerable. He not only did it, but made him look like an amateur. That’s greatness. On a side note, there was some controversy about whether the stoppage was early. I’m not sure Kenny Bayless saw the towel come in. That would mean that two people, the corner and the referee, independently thought that the fight should be stopped. To me, that should remove any doubt that the stoppage was premature.”

“Tyson Fury won the weekend; he not only demolished Deontay Wilder in the ring, he virtually reinvented himself to do it,” said Gayle Falkenthal. “Fury (below, tagging the unbeaten champ, in photo by Mikey Williams for Top Rank) might talk a lot of shite, but no matter how improbable it seems, he backs it up. Sugarhill Steward merits an assist for his role in preparing Fury for this fight.

“The laggard: Jay Deas. He and Mark Breland were of little help to Deontay Wilder, and they failed to step in quickly enough to end the fight. Deas said at the post fight news conference Breland threw the towel in without Deas’ OK, and he was unhappy about it. Thank the Lord he did. Wilder took the worst beatdown of his career, and the psychological damage might never be undone.”

“Fury is the clear winner of the weekend,” said Matt Andrzejewski. “There is really nothing more that can be stated about his performance against Wilder that has not already been stated. It was just a superb effort and he becomes the clear number one guy in boxing’s glamour division.

“The fighter who took a step back this week was Amir Imam. He had an opportunity on the big stage of the Wilder-Fury II undercard to re-establish his career and get in line for a big fight at either 140 or welterweight. But that didn’t happen as he was upset by Javier Molina. It is back to the drawing board once again for Imam.”

“There’s a lot of over-analysis occurring over this fight. It’s pretty simple—Tyson Fury won, and Deontay Wilder lost,” said Jeremy Herriges. “There’s a lot of hyperbole thrown around in the aftermath. Just like when Anthony Joshua lost, a lot of people are deriding Deontay Wilder’s abilities. He’s not a sophisticated boxer, but his style has been effective for the five years he reigned as the WBC heavyweight champion. You don’t win an Olympic medal and a professional title without true world-class ability. Anyone that’s saying Wilder can’t fight is wrong.

“Boxers are mortal. Just like everyone else, they’re entitled to good days and bad. Fury won this contest with his mind and heart. He had faith in his abilities. Fury, who won the weekend, was determined to achieve the goal he set for himself several years ago. He wanted this win more than Wilder.

“On top of that, he had the perfect gameplan and followed it completely. Wilder needs time and space to operate. Fury afforded him neither. Fury changed his style, and because he’s such a talented boxer, he was able to do it successfully.

“Wilder came into this fight over-confident. He most likely didn’t want it as much as Fury. His reflexes were slow, and Wilder didn’t display his usual attacking instinct in part because Fury was so active he never allowed him to get started. Wilder has heavy hands, but Fury took away his opportunity to used them. Also, don’t forget that Wilder is 34 years old. Age may finally be setting in. He deserves a lot of credit for what he’s accomplished, and Fury deserves credit for coming back from the brink and devising the ideal plan for defeating Wilder. Javan “SugarHill” Steward also played a crucial role in Fury stepping outside of his comfort zone.”