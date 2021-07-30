What are the Best Alternative Revenue Streams That Fighters Can Pursue?

The internet age has opened a world of possibilities for fighters who want to expand and make more money outside of their chosen competition. Indeed, athletes from various sports can become brands in themselves these days, with the likes of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather being two notable examples. These stars have managed to find fame outside of the realms of their respective sports, and others can do the same. Here are a few of the best options that fighters could choose to boost their notoriety and revenue streams.

Endorsement Deals

One of the best ways for sports stars to get their faces out there and earn some extra money in the process is through endorsement deals. The most successful and wealthy stars in the world have reached that stage through striking deals with booming corporations. In 2021, McGregor earned more revenue than any other athlete on the planet when he banked $158 million through his endorsements. The Irish MMA fighter also sold a stake in his whiskey brand, Proper No. 12, more information on which can be found here.

Between 2010 and 2019, Mayweather topped the list of athletes who made money through endorsements. He banked $915 million throughout the decade, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and LeBron James. This highlights how fighters may be at an advantage over other sports stars when it comes to making money outside of sport.

Entertainment

McGregor has wisely observed that getting out there into the gaming market can be highly lucrative in the modern age. He is now the main character in Dystopia: Competition of Heroes, after having also appeared in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2015. This is a brilliant way to get his name and face in front of a wider audience, where some of the players may not usually be interested in watching MMA.

Aside from shooter games, the slots market could be another good spot for fighters to gain more recognition. When it comes to athletes appearing in the games, this is an untapped market. However, slot developers are no strangers to using anything and everything as themes for their titles. There is an array of choice when it comes to online casinos, as this website shows, with different themes and genres of gaming on offer. It also recommends free spins and welcome bonuses at sites for certain games, from Tomb Raider to Royal Rush. There are plenty of branded games based on TV series and films as well, so a slot game based on a fighter would not look out of place at all.

Social Media

We’re living in an age where it is easier than ever for sports stars to gain supporters. Fighters who want to follow in the footsteps of the likes of McGregor and Mayweather need to leverage the power of social media and use it to become even bigger than they were. During the heyday of these stars, social media was in its infancy. Now, it is one of the most powerful tools online. Stars who post regularly and engage with fans are more likely to earn big money endorsement deals in the long run.

The good news for modern-day fighters is that there are so many different options for them when it comes to generating more revenue. It’s true that being good in your chosen sport is a must, but you don’t have to be the best in the business to be a suitable candidate for endorsements. You just have to be a relatable person who many people aspire to be like.