Weights Are In For Tuesday’s Top Rank Card at MGM

They stepped on the scale, the cleanest, most disinfected one in boxing history on Monday at the MGM in Las Vegas, and did you think maybe most of the fighters would be displaying a joyful vibe? Because they were getting back to what they love doing, and, hello, puts bread on their table?

No, this is still the fight game, mostly called a “game” by those that are not taking the punches. So you saw game faces on Shakur Stevenson (doing 130, up from 126) and Felix Caraballo, and the 8 other fighters who’ll ply the trade Tuesday night at MGM Grand (7 PM ET start) on ESPN, as they tick down to the first “bigtime” fight card since the United States took a pause in mid March, to deal with the pandemic.

Top Rank put the scraps together, and ESPN will be the screening platform for pugilism’s return to the scene. This is almost like a baseball doubleheader, almost, because Top Rank comes back to the same room at the MGM, fans-free, on Thursday with more bouts.