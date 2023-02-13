Andrade Vs Blanchfield Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Vegas 69 Live Online Or TV?

The last weekend’s PPV brought the clash between two greatest pound-for-pound Octagon names at the moment – Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Despite Volkanovski trying to become the two-division champ, he was unable to defeat Makhachev in a 155-pound title combat because judges gave the unanimous decision nod to the Dagestani. Volk made more damage and even dropped Makhachev in the fifth, but it was not enough, according to the judges’ scorecards.

But let’s focus on the upcoming UFC Vegas 69 event, as the promotion travels across the ocean and returns to Las Vegas for another great night of fights. Now let’s get to know your Saturday watching options!

UFC Vegas 69 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription is 9.99 dollars, while you can spare 20 bucks by purchasing an annual package for 99.99 bucks. You can enjoy every single UFC fight card, even preliminaries of the pay-per-view events, so it is definitively worth buying.

The price of the Disney Bundle remained the same –13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, this might be the best choice for you, as it lets you watch some other shows too.

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC Vegas 69 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass rocks 100%! It costs 11.99 bucks per month, while you will need 114.99 dollars for the annual package. Oh yeah, you’ll spare 30 dollars, ladies and gentlemen, I am not joking around!

But there are so many great positive sides of the UFC on Fight Pass – the ability to re-watch every single UFC event since 1993, plus you can enjoy tons of other promotions stacked with amazing young guns and prospects!

You can access Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA combats… Would you like to research and get to know new blood, and amazing prospects, and access the greatest fighting library in the world? Common, 115 dollars per year is a top-notch investment for a fan of the fastest-growing martial art in the world, isn’t it?

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 69 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole event. Sit next to your TV/PC/ tablet at 4 PM ET on Saturday (I hope your local internet service provider offers this station). Yes, there are only 11 fights, but I believe you are going to have a great time!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds like a fabulous offer, isn’t it?

Some local channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Call your local ISP and check the info, it depends on where you live!

Any UFC Vegas 69 Free Live Stream?

NYFights will keep saying no to illegal streams – forever! Just pay your UFC on Fight Pass/ESPN+ subscription. And don’t try to convince us that you can’t afford 10 dollars per month, it’s not gonna work!

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 69?

There were so many last-minute changes, but in the end, the former 115-pound champ meets a young grappling phenom in the main event of the evening. This upcoming fight card is stacked with finishers, and fans love violence and stoppages!

Preliminary Card

Juancamilo Ronderos is great on the ground, while his opponent, an undefeated Clayton Carpenter, hits very hard and changes levels nicely. AJ Fletcher is known for his massive, powerful right hand, plus we’ll see the debut of the first-ever UFC fighter from Zimbabwe, Themba Gorimbo. The history will be written on Saturday!

Nazim Sadykhov and Evan Elder could take part in very close combat, while Ovince St. Preux and Philipe Lins are at the end of their UFC journey, this might be the least interesting fight on the card.

Emmers must stuff Askhabov’s takedown attempts if he plans to win the fight. Lina Lansberg is way better in the stand-up than Mayra Bueno Silva, but “Sheetara” might dominate her on the ground, so this is also the clash of styles.

The combat between legendary submission artist and UFC veteran Jim Miller and dangerous counter-expert Alexander Hernandez headlines the prelims, there is a great probability of a finish here.

Main Card

Heavy-handed William Knight meets very unpredictable Karate fighter Marcin Prachnio, this might be the most difficult combat for betting. Josh Parisian will try to take part in a slow-paced fight against the very explosive Jamal Pogues.

The co-main event is set for two experts of heavy bombs and combos, plus both of them are changing their weight classes – Jordan Wright cruises 20 pounds north, while Zac Pauga cuts from heavyweight to 205 in an attempt to win one of the most aggressive brawlers in the UFC!

Main Event

In the main event, extremely powerful hook and slam specialist Jessica Andrade will try to parry Erin Blanchfield’s superb ground game. Erin has a notable victory over Molly McCann, so Andrade will have to defend her takedowns by any means necessary.

You can take a look at the UFC Vegas 69 full fight card here. Please don’t miss this event, the lack of star power doesn’t mean you’ll watch a boring event!