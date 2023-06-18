UFC Vegas 75 Results: Cannonier Puts On A Phenomonal Performance

UFC Vegas 75 delivered just like we thought it would. The prelims were sensational and the main card gave us some moments that we're going to be talking about for some time now. Mostly, it was Cannonier that stole the show with a career-best performance. He shocked the world with how well he did.

Vettori shocked the world too, but with his heart rather than his output. The entire card was great, so let's get into it!

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Cannonier Gets The Win

To start the UFC Vegas 75 main card off, Nicolas Dalby put on a career-best performance and wants to fight a ranked opponent next. His 29th fight marks him winning three in a row and becoming Denmark's most winningest fighter! Great stuff.

Cannonier fought his best fight and defeated Vettori. He's realistically one more win away from fighting for gold again. Vettori did his best and it was a valiant effort, but that doesn't win fights.

Arman Tsarukyan had to get dirty, but he was able to secure a third round finish against a very game Joaquim Silva.

UFC Results Last Night: Everything You Need to Know

Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori

Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan defeats Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatinin defeats Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres defeats Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov

Nicolas Dalby put the welterweight division on notice here. looking to fight a top 15 fighter next. There's not one good reason that anyone should have any reservations for this call top the top after the performance he just put on. Dalby's pace, offense, defense, and grit showed that he's really coming into his own at this stage in his career.

Nikolas Motta couldn't make it two for two for fighters with the name Nikolas/Nicolas. Motta landed early but was slept with one of the most devastating elbow strikes ever landed. We knew this fight would deliver, and though it was short, it was fun the entire time.

Next up, Pat Sabatini made it look like he's never lost a fight in his life. He got on top, suffocated with top pressure, and nearly stopped the fight in one round. They made it to the second stanza, and that's where he got the submission.

Armen Petrosyan was put in some bad situations, but his durability and penchant for mixing things up got him the nod after a hard fought 15 minutes.

The UFC results show that the co-main event was closer than the odds made it seem. Tsarukyan did what Tsarukyan does, but Silva had some good moments and definitely should leave feeling proud.

Implications of the UFC Vegas 75 Results

So, there's a good amount to unpack here. First, we need to get Nicolas Dalby a ranked opponent next. Three in a row punctuated by a performance like tonight, he's more than deserving of a fighter with a number next to their name for his next outing. Thankfully, with his style and how the ranks are laid out, there are only fun fights for him next.

Jared Cannonier is, without a doubt, another win away from a reach for gold. Arman Tsarukyan needs a top five fight, and so much more happened here tonight.