UFC Fight Night 231 LIVE Results: Derrick Lewis vs Jailton Almeida

If the fights thus far have been an indicator of anything, it's that you won't want to be out of the loop on the UFC Fight Night 231 live results. This card has delivered already, but things are certain to get exciting as Derrick Lewis takes on a rising contender, Jailton Almeida. Stick around with us for the UFC live updates!

Here, you'll get immediate UFC results along with live round by round coverage and how we scored the rounds for the main event. If we even make it past round one, that is. Derrick Lewis is a prolific finisher; in fact, he has scored 14 knockouts in the promotion, which is the most knockouts in UFC history.

Jailton Almeida hasn't fought the big names that Lewis has, but he's well on his way. With a similar meteoric rise as Khamzat Chimaev, you'd be better off getting on the hype train now as opposed to being late to it. In 5 fights, Almeida has scored 5 finishes and has only absorbed 2 strikes.

UFC 231: How do These Two Match Up?

UFC Fight Night 231 LIVE Results

Jailton Almeida is an extremely dangerous threat, and could look to add another submission win to his resumé. (Credit: MMA Fighting)

Yeah, yeah, they're both great MMA fighters, we get it. Even though that is true, this is one of the most obvious striker vs grappler match ups we've seen in awhile. Derrick Lewis wants to “swang and bang”, while Almeida would be thrilled to throw a front kick and jump on a double leg, which is what he's done so well in his UFC career thus far.

Almeida has taken the heavyweight division by storm. He's been in between light heavyweight and heavyweight, but with some key wins over 205lbs, it looks like he's found a home and the belt that he's looking to chase first. The heavyweight division is in a bit of a tempestuous situation at the moment — Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic is delayed, we've got an interim belt on the line between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, but we've still got plenty of room for more contenders.

A key win here, for either fighter, could help them jump the line and potentially fight in the top 5 next. Lewis has challenged for gold before, but another crack at the title would be nice. Almeida is looking to extend his winning streak to 15, but to do that, he's got to get through one of the most dangerous men that the UFC has ever hosted on the roster.

UFC Fight Night 231 LIVE Results: Lewis vs Almeida Round by Round Coverage and Results

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) reacts to defeating Marcos Rogerio De Lima (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA – Photo by Icon sport

It's time to see which domineering force will be moving up the heavyweight ranks! Lewis is bringing is heavy-handedness to try and spoilt the party for the Brazilian crowd. Almeida is having his homecoming, but he's also got his toughest fight to date ahead of him — the pressure is on.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official result:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

