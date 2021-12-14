Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is a globally recognized sports brand that has revolutionized the fight business and has become one of the biggest media content companies in the world. With a net worth of at least seven billion dollars, it has grown to become a leading Pay-Per-View (PPV) event provider in the world.

Gaming software companies have been quick to produce UFC-themed games currently being featured on some of the best online casino slots in SA. Their experiments worked. UFC-themed online slots have become so popular because they allow players to experience the thrill of UFC fights while playing for real money.

Are you looking to play a UFC-themed slot online anytime soon? Well, here are the top 5 UFC-themed online slots out there.

Heavyweight Champion

This online slot game has adjustable pay lines and a pleasant jackpot of 90.00 credits. Like most slot games, the winning sequence is formed when a player lands three or more identical symbols. The Heavyweight Champion slot comes with 5 reels and 3 rows setting, and the player gets to play with their alter ego.

The turning point of the game is where a card girl feature breaks the fight between the competing fighters and announces the start of the next bout. The game also has a dual nature that allows mission icons to be easily replaced, so the chances of getting big scores and doubling your winnings are increased.

UFC

This online slot has 5 reels and 20 paylines with symbols that include players and photographic elements from the UFC roster. You get to pick your favorite fighter, and once you have done this, your player becomes a wild symbol that is your representative in the bonus rounds.

The UFC online slot comes with two bonus symbols. One takes the form of a belt, which activates the Fight Night bonus, while the other is a pair of gloved fists that starts the Training bonus, which comes with free spins.

The Fight Night bonus is activated when you land the bonus symbol on reels 1, 3, and 5. Your fighter gets to take goodies like energy bars to retain energy while fighting, and you win each time you launch into the casino.

With the Training Bonus game, you get several free spins that accumulate. You can then use the accumulated free spins bonuses in the main round.

Lucha Libre 2

As the name suggests, Lucha Libre 2 is the sequel to Lucha Libre. In case you don’t know, the Lucha Libre is an entertaining online slot game where players win prizes for pre-fight Mexican cuisine and a championship fight prize money.

However, unlike its predecessor, the Lucha Libre 2 is a pretty popular fighting slot game with an estimated value of about $7 billion. It comes with a 5 reel, 30-pay line video slot, and a huge jackpot. Once you set your bets and click spin or auto spin, you get to compete for Championship belts and get to activate a bonus round where you stand the chance of winning big while playing a slot machine online.

A lot of the popularity of this game comes from its great 3D graphics and the immersive gaming experience that it offers. Plus, it can be played on mobile smartphones and tablets and is readily available on several gambling websites.

Its Time Slot

This is one action-packed, mixed martial arts online slot that offers players an exciting online gaming experience. It comes with an original theme and graphics, loads of exciting reel modifier features, fun medium volatility gameplay, hot spots, re-spins, and multipliers.

Players will get 6 reels and 40 pay lines with the chance to wager between 0.10 coins and 100 coins per spin. A winning combination is attained when the player lands at least three matching symbols on any of the 40 pay lines. Landing the Bruce Buffer symbol is worth 625x of your stake.

Its Time Slot features a phenomenal cast of characters with interesting personalities and backstories. These online casino slots also come with many easily activated bonus features like the Hot Spot bonus that often occurs during the base game.

The Fighter Bonus (5 re-spins) is activated when two stacks of fighter symbols land on the first and last reels.

With the Buffer Bonus, you get three re-spins, and the re-spin counter resets to three if any other Bruce Buffer symbols land.

Fisticuffs Slot Game

With a maximum bet of 100.00 coins, this action slot features two convivial fighter characters, a slender 1920s hipster and a beastly thug. The soothing musical background, exotic colors, and exciting graphics add more grandeur to the game.

Some of the rewarding features to look out for are free spin, horizontal and diagonal wild symbols. The beastly thug becomes Wild to attain all other paying tokens when the boxing feature turns on randomly. Fisticuffs is less popular when compared to many other slots, but it is readily available on many gambling sites.

Conclusion

Now that you have decided to explore the world of online slots, here is a quick tip. Although there are loads of online slots South Africa to play as a SA resident, you could never go wrong playing a UFC online slot.

Why?

Because they come with many winning opportunities, you stand a chance of winning some huge jackpots with any of the slots online games described here. Plus, you get to enjoy the thrill while winning.