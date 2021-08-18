Teddy Atlas: You Can Look at Manny Pacquiao as a Force of Nature, Like the Ocean

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (August 17, 2021) – After four weeks of conditioning in the Philippines and six weeks of hard training at world-famous Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Cub in Hollywood, California, eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao concluded his training camp on Monday and drove to Las Vegas to begin his fight week festivities.

This Saturday, he will challenge WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás in a battle that will headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

So what can Ugás expect when he faces amazin’ Manny? Hall of Fame trainer and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas had a front row seat on April 9, 2016, when he manned two-division world champion Timothy Bradley’s corner as head trainer in the rubber match of the Manny-Bradley welterweight trilogy.

Manny served up two knockdowns to the fellow future Hall of Famer Bradley, en route to a unanimous decision victory.

It would be the final fight of Bradley’s illustrious career and Manny would be the only man to defeat him professionally.

Here’s what Atlas had to say:

“We all know that saying; everyone has a plan until you hit them in the mouth. But with Manny, it’s more like, until you hit that hornets’ nest, and Manny is literally everywhere. Tim was great. But legends sting.

“When I evaluate a fighter, I look for dimensions, and Manny is like watching 3D where everything comes at you fast and from all directions. That’s the greatness of Manny, his combination of speed and power along with special instincts and a will to win. He’s never forgotten what he didn’t have, and he fights like he’s still looking for it.

“You can look at Manny Pacquiao as a Force of Nature. Like the ocean, he pulls you into counters, then pushes you back, catching you in retreat. The tide moving a piece of driftwood. His legs are the beach giving him the ability to strand opponents in space, while his hands crash like waves. I’ve seen it up close. And it’s no day at the beach.”

Teddy Atlas is the Chairman of the Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation, which he founded in 1997 to honor the memory of his father. The Foundation provides financial and emotional support to individuals in need and operates youth programs in Staten Island, New York. He also hosts the popular podcast and YouTube show, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. Check out Teddy’s instructional videos at Dynamic Striking Dot Com (https://dynamicstriking.com/).

ABOUT PACQUIAO VS. UGÁS

Pacquiao vs. Ugás will see eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao taking on WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugás in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see former world champions and all-action brawlers Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Víctor Ortiz meet in a 10-round welterweight duel, unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo battle former world champion Julio Ceja in a WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator, plus undefeated contender Carlos Castro will take on former title challenger Óscar Escandón in a 10-round featherweight attraction that kicks off the pay-per-view.

How to Watch the Saturday, August 21, FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Fight

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Main Card: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT