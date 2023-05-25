Spence vs Crawford Is Really ON: July 29

Spence Vs Crawford is on, for real. No fooling, no anonymous sources, Errol Spence will do battle with rival (finally!) Terence Crawford on Saturday, July 29, in Las Vegas.

Says who?

The fighters, on social media, for one. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger posted news of the date being set.

Fans who have paid attention to a prospective Errol Spence v Terence Crawford match got fed up with the breathless coverage. It’s been going on too long, and got silly.

It’s been a shame, that we’ve spent so much time talking about a fight that should get made.

Spence vs Crawford Is A Reality

But yeah, it’s real, the fight for supremacy between two standouts of the current era is supposed to finally by off the runway.

Crawford came out first with an allusion to the deal being done.

Today (Thursday), Spence posted on Twitter, indicating Spence Vs Crawford had moved to next level.

So, it’s safe to speculate on who wins, and how?

There will be some time spent in the next two months discussing why Spence Vs Crawford this no brainer battle of ultra talented welterweights wasn’t booked four years ago. Probably rightly so, considering both men are out of their athletic peak years.

But that aside… let’s try and accentuate the positive, shall we?

These are two of the finest of an era, the pride is thick in the air, Spence Vs Crawford has the makings of a classic.