Worldwide

Spence vs Crawford Is Really ON: July 29

Worldwide

Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young Preview

Worldwide

Gabriels Out, Maricela Cornejo In To Face Claressa Shields

Worldwide

Artur Beterbiev Next Fight Aug 19 With Callum Smith

Worldwide

About Vasiliy Lomachenko Crying After He Lost

Worldwide

Michael Conlan vs Luis Alberto Lopez: IBF Featherweight Title Preview & Prediction

Worldwide

Devin Haney, the Next Floyd Mayweather

Worldwide

Time For Boxing To Shape Up And For Dave Moretti To Consider Retiring

Worldwide

These Flowers Are For You, José Felix Jr

Worldwide

UFC On ESPN 49 Update: Fun Fight Between Terrance McKinney And Nazim Sadykhov Added For July

Worldwide

Spence vs Crawford Is Really ON: July 29

Published

7 hours ago

on

Spence vs Crawford Is Really ON: July 29

Spence Vs Crawford is on, for real. No fooling, no anonymous sources, Errol Spence will do battle with rival (finally!) Terence Crawford on Saturday, July 29, in Las Vegas.

Says who?

The fighters, on social media, for one. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger posted news of the date being set.

Mike Coppinger broke news that Spence v Crawford is on for July 29, 2022

Copp reported the accurate date first, for the record

Fans who have paid attention to a prospective Errol Spence v Terence Crawford match got fed up with the breathless coverage. It’s been going on too long, and got silly.

It’s been a shame, that we’ve spent so much time talking about a fight that should get made.

Spence vs Crawford Is A Reality

But yeah, it’s real, the fight for supremacy between two standouts of the current era is supposed to finally by off the runway.

Crawford came out first with an allusion to the deal being done.

Terence Crawford graphic alluding to forthcoming fight versus Errol Spence

Today (Thursday), Spence posted on Twitter, indicating Spence Vs Crawford had moved to next level.

Spence Vs Crawford is finally made

Spence Vs Crawford… who wins and how?

So, it’s safe to speculate on who wins, and how?

There will be some time spent in the next two months discussing why Spence Vs Crawford this no brainer battle of ultra talented welterweights wasn’t booked four years ago. Probably rightly so, considering both men are out of their athletic peak years.

But that aside… let’s try and accentuate the positive, shall we?

These are two of the finest of an era, the pride is thick in the air, Spence Vs Crawford has the makings of a classic.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading