Weights In For Sniper Pedraza & Gleason’s Gym Rep Mikkel LesPierre

Mikkel LesPierre did what the majority of guys did to get ready for his fight Thursday night in Las Vegas against Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. He adapted to the circumstances that coronavirus hurled at him, though, being a NY guy, he had to adapt a bit harder than some folks in other necks of other woods, where the virus didn’t slam as hard.

Slikk Mikk is 35, and lost but looked respectable in a title shot versus Maurice Hooker last March.

He rebounded with a win against Roody P Paul, in December, and was offered the work and some bread for this June 18th show.

Did the man who reps Gleason’s Gym get “enough” notice to feel like he’ll be the best version of himself at The Bubble and on ESPN?

“Yes, I had a good five weeks to prepare… due to the circumstances I think it worked in my favor,” LesPierre (below, in Mikey Williams photo) said in text message on Wednesday. “A lot of the training was outside and I got about 40 rounds of sparring in.”

Side note: The ex star pug Joan Guzman is head trainer in the LesPierre corner, for the record.

Here are all the weights for all the fights. One last quickie note–David Kaminsky, a 6-0 prospect from Israel, is matched against the spoiler specialist, Clay Collard (6-2-3), from Utah. He’s faced seven unbeatens in his 11 pro outings, and he’s not one to be looked past, so that one could be a standout on the slate.