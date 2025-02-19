Boxing fans have always been captivated by big knockouts, but some are so swift they leave spectators in awe. In some cases, the fallout is quite negative, with one fighter severely overpowered by another. The quickest knockouts have a huge impact on Vegas payouts, with today’s mobile casino online market ‘finger-ready’ to take advantage of live betting odds.

Here’s a look at some of the quickest knockouts in boxing history, showcasing the raw power and precision of these fighters.

Professional Boxing’s Fastest Knockouts

The quickest knockouts in professional boxing history is topped by Phil Williams, who needed only 10 seconds to defeat Brandon Burke in June 2007. Williams, with a record of 3-0 at the time, caught Burke with a clean right hand that sent him to the canvas almost immediately after the opening bell.

Another lightning-fast knockout occurred in November 2017 when Zolani Tete defeated Siboniso Gonya in just 11 seconds to claim the WBO World Bantamweight Title. Tete, a heavy favorite coming into the fight, landed a powerful lead hand that floored Gonya and secured his 21st knockout victory.

Amateur Boxing’s Record-Breaking Knockout

While professional boxing has its share of quick finishes, the fastest knockout in boxing history actually occurred in amateur competition. In November 1947, during a Minneapolis Golden Gloves tournament, Mike Collins knocked out Pat Brownson in a mere 4 seconds. This knockout is officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest in boxing history.

Other Notable Quickest Knockouts

Several other boxers have made their mark with impressively fast knockouts:

Jimmy Thunder vs. Crawford Grimsley (13 seconds)

Nigel Benn vs. Ian Chantler (16 seconds)

Daniel Jimenez vs. Harald Geier (17 seconds)

Allan Green vs. Jaidon Codrington (18 seconds)

Mike Tyson’s Rapid Finishes

While not holding the record for the fastest knockout, Mike Tyson was renowned for his quick and devastating finishes. Tyson’s explosive power and speed made him one of the most feared heavyweights in boxing history.

Marvis Frazier – 30 seconds Date: July 26, 1986

Tyson faced Marvis Frazier, the son of boxing legend Joe Frazier, and delivered a stunning performance that ended the fight within just 30 seconds. Tyson unleashed a series of brutal uppercuts that prompted the referee to stop the bout almost immediately after it began. Conroy Nelson – 30 seconds Date: October 18, 1986

Tyson again showcased his explosive power by knocking out Conroy Nelson in another fight that lasted only 30 seconds. This match further solidified Tyson’s reputation as a knockout artist. Michael Johnson – 39 seconds Date: September 5, 1985

In this bout, Tyson knocked out Michael Johnson in just 39 seconds. After initially knocking Johnson down with a body shot, Tyson finished him off with a powerful right hand to the jaw. Lou Savarese – 38 seconds Date: June 24, 2000

Tyson faced Lou Savarese and ended the fight in just 38 seconds. Savarese was knocked down within the first 15 seconds, and the referee stopped the fight shortly after as Tyson continued to land punches. Robert Colay – 37 seconds Date: October 25, 1985

Tyson defeated Robert Colay in 37 seconds, showcasing his speed and ferocity as he dropped Colay with a left hook early in the match. Clifford Etienne – 49 seconds Date: February 16, 2003

Although not as quick as his earlier knockouts, Tyson’s victory over Clifford Etienne in 49 seconds was still a testament to his enduring power and skill even later in his career.

Tyson’s ability to end fights quickly not only made him a feared opponent but also contributed to his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats. His knockouts are remembered not just for their speed but also for their sheer brutality and precision.

These lightning-fast knockouts demonstrate the unpredictable and thrilling nature of boxing, where a single punch can end a fight in the blink of an eye. They serve as a testament to the power, precision, and timing that elite boxers possess, captivating audiences and cementing their place in boxing lore.

Main photo credit: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions