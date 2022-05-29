Patient Davis Turns Tank in Sixth, Snuffs Out Rolly in Brooklyn

He was more Gervonta than Tank in the first half of the Sunday morning fight card main event at Barclays Center in the now ritzy segment of Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Then, Tank arrived, in the form of a counter left on once cocky now kayoed Roland Rolly Romero.

Rolly gave Gervonta fans in the house among the the 19,000 or so attendees, a boxing building record, reason to worry. But Tank was getting data, being wise and making sure the time was right to start to amp it up, so as to leave those watching on Showtime/Haymon Boxing/PBC PPV with a fine finish.

The lead up to the fight—Davis (26-0 with 24 KOs entering; 11th world title appearance; from Baltimore, Maryland) is, word is, now matured, having seen the light. He isn’t interested in stepping in shit, he is saying. He has two kids and wants to be smarter and a role mode for them. But, it was promised, he still has a severe asskicker mentality, which would show itself with his handling of “the colorful but dangerous” Rolando Rolly Romero. Romero had this fight pulled out from under him, amid sexual misconduct allegations. He denied them and reset himself to this opportunity against risen star Gervonta Davis. With 15 pro fights under his belt, he talked his way into a window of opportunity. Which closed on his head..

In the first, Romero the Las Vegan looked not at all out of his depth. His face looked stern and strong and focused, and his stance was also confident. Tank surprised with is patience.



In the second, Tank landed a left but Rolly maybe won some mental fighting when he threw Tank to the mat. The ref warned Romero, and you could find yourself thinking What If, maybe an undercard special would transpire.

In the third, that Romero jab just plain worked well. His feints had Tank flinching more than we’re used to. The height edge for Rolly was working…but Tank was taking in data.

Blow by blow man Barry Tompkins, an ATG in the realm of sustained excellence, and same goes for partner for the night Al Bernstein, marveled at Rolly’s work but also at Davis’ potential to score a quick unleash finisher. The two smooth and sharp pros liked the work of Rolly through three, though, clearly.

In the fourth, Tank was not busy, and they were both lucky this wasn’t a Madison Square Garden card in the 80s…Tank dialed up the last minute, when he started ripping twos after quick ones.



But you would like to see an offensive force like that be more offensive, rather than wait, I found myself thinking.

In the fifth, Tank opened up just a bit more, he doles it out more carefully than how he’s marketed, is all.

But Rolly didn’t gas out, and he was running after Tank with 1:25 remaining. Yeah, this wasn’t going to be an early rout, because it was the sixth, and Tank was less that vehicle and more of agile all terrain unit.

Tank was very, very patient, hard to take in this hyper cut age of media consumption and then bang.

Romero, now -2 on the cocky-meter was up at eight, but the ref looked in his eyes and shook his head. The ending came at 2:39 of the sixth, via TKO on the ruling of David Fiekds. For the record, Rolly gets docked a full point for bolting to his dressing room rather than take post loss queries from Jim Gray.