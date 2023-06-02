Mariusz Pudzianowski: A Brief Look Into His Exciting MMA Career

6'1″, close to 300lbs and as jacked as can be; Mariusz Pudzianowski is a Polish strongman and MMA fighter.

Mariusz Pudzianowski will make his return to the KSW cage this weekend as he takes on the undefeated Artur Szpilka. Szpilka is 2-0 with two stoppage wins; one by submission to strikes, the other by injury. Don't let the two-fight MMA record fool you, though, Szpilka has been around the block, specifically as a boxer. He once held the WBC heavyweight title and also fought Deontay Wilder.

Pudzianowski will certainly have his hands full come Saturday. But, should he play it smart and utilize all of his tools, he could get the job done. With that being said, let's delve a bit more into the strongman's history as a fighter.

Mariusz Pudzianowski's Mixed Martial Arts Career

With a debut way back in 2009, we can tell that Mariusz Pudzianowski is more than just a huge wad of muscle, but he's a bona fide fighter. MMA didn't have anywhere near the wind in its sails in 2009 as it does now; fighting was obscure, unpopular and arguably not worth it. However, the sport has blown up and ‘Pudzian' is one of the biggest names in terms of global.

The Polish fighter would pick up some wins and some losses. His first loss came at the hands of former UFC champion, Tim Sylvia. It was the end of 2013 that marked the first significant win streak in Mariusz Pudzianowski's career. He redeemed his previous loss to Sean McCorkle. He won four fights in a row, even defeating Rolles Gracie.

With all but one professional bout taking place in the KSW cage, it's no wonder why Pudzianowski has transcended the organization and is one of the more prominent names among the Polish fighters. Of his 17 wins, 12 are by way of KO/TKO. After winning five in a row, Pudzianowski would lose his next and most recent fight.

Looking to bounce back from this loss to Mamed Khalidov, Mariusz will glove up once again for KSW in what should be an exciting fight for as long as it lasts against Artur Szpilka. Don't blink!