Last Crescendo Keys To Victory: Beterbiev or Bivol?

The light heavyweight division clash “The Last Crescendo” is once again the center of the boxing universe. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitriy Bivol prepare to lock horns, seeking victory in a highly anticipated rematch after their exciting but controversial first fight on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev of Montreal (21-0, 20 KOs), a human wrecking ball with devastating blunt force power, will look to close the distance and unleash his relentless aggression. The key for him will be to cut off the ring and avoid Bivol’s slick movement and pinpoint jab that controlled their first fight. Can Beterbiev’s raw power and relentless pressure overcome Bivol’s technical brilliance? Dmitriy Bivol weighed in at 174.1 pounds. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Bivol of Los Angeles (23-1, 11 KOs), an artisan boxer with exceptional ring generalship, will look to replicate his previous success by using his superior footwork and crisp punching. He must keep Beterbiev at bay, avoid getting caught with a big shot, and dictate the fight’s pace. Can Bivol’s disciplined approach and tactical prowess outmaneuver Beterbiev’s raw power? He was able to do this for much of the first fight. Can he do it again?

This rematch is more than just a fight. It is a clash of styles, a battle of wills, and a defining moment for both fighters. Will Beterbiev’s power prevail, or will Bivol’s skill avenge his controversial loss? One thing is certain, this is going to be some kind of boxing match.

Pomara’s Keys To Victory

Beterbiev’s Path to Victory:

Body Attack: A crucial element for Beterbiev will be targeting Bivol's body. Weakening Bivol's legs and slowing him down will be key to opening up opportunities for his devastating power shots.

Body Attack: A crucial element for Beterbiev will be targeting Bivol's body. Weakening Bivol's legs and slowing him down will be key to opening up opportunities for his devastating power shots.

Cutting off the Ring: Beterbiev must effectively cut off the ring and prevent Bivol from using his superior footwork. Trapping Bivol against the ropes or in a corner will be crucial.

Early Aggression: Beterbiev must start strong and impose his will from the opening bell. He cannot afford to give Bivol time to establish his rhythm and control the distance, which happened several times in the first fight.

Footwork and Movement: Bivol's footwork is his greatest asset. He needs to use his movement to avoid Beterbiev's power shots and create angles for his own attacks.

Jab and Distance Control: Bivol's crisp jab will be essential for keeping Beterbiev at bay and controlling the range. He must maintain distance and prevent Beterbiev from getting inside and busting him up.

Counter-Punching: Bivol is a highly effective counterpuncher. He needs to capitalize on Beterbiev's aggression by landing sharp countershots as Beterbiev comes forward.

Patience and Discipline: Bivol must stick to his game plan and avoid getting drawn into a brawl. He must be patient, disciplined, and trust in his boxing skills.

Key Questions and X-Factors

Can Beterbiev close the distance? This is the fundamental question and the whole fight in one sentence. If Beterbiev can consistently close the gap, he has a strong chance of winning.

Will Bivol's jab hold up? Bivol's jab was crucial in their first fight. If it is effective again, it will be difficult for Beterbiev to get inside. With a fighter as dangerous as Bivol, there can be no lapses.

What adjustments will Beterbiev make? Beterbiev will need to adjust from their first fight. Undoubtedly, he will be coming forward and firing thudding punches, but will he get in earlier than last time?

Is Bivol's confidence shaken? Bivol fought a very strong and disciplined fight. Despite that fact, he still was on the losing end of the ledger. Is his confidence shaken, and will it affect his performance? Will it open him up to mistakes? While Bivol did a masterful job, he took a tremendous amount of punishment, and will that wear and tear show in this fight.

This rematch is a classic clash of styles: the powerful puncher versus the skilled boxer. The matador and the charging bull.

I always side with the boxer in these matchups, but the turnaround was too quick this time. Beterbiev will not give him that much room and use his relentless power to send Bivol to a second defeat.

Prediction: Beterbiev by unanimous decision.