Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

One of the best of the matchups that many are not aware of takes place tomorrow morning here in the States. WBA & Ring Magazine Junior flyweight Champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0) puts his titles and undefeated record on the line against WBC Champ Kenshiro Teraji (19-1). The co-main event is just as intriguing, with WBO junior flyweight champ Jonathan Gonzalez (26-3-1) defending his title against Shokichi Iwata (9-0). Those two fights alone are well worth the price of admission in Japan and will also be worth the ESPN+ subscription.

Speaking of the main event, Kenshiro Teraji has been a dominant force in the junior flyweight division for some time. After some personal hiccups, which he was open about with me (CLICK HERE for that exclusive story), Kenshiro has a new goal: becoming a unified champion. For a while, the dream matchup was him against Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta(23-3), but that fight never materialized, and Acosta ended up moving up in weight. With this fight, Kenshiro brings hunger, experience, and ambition to the table and is looking to cement his legacy further.

Hiroto Kyoguchi is the younger of the two but has been just as dominant in that same division. Here in the states, we have seen some of Kyoguchi on DAZN, which has been a real treat. His last fight was in June against Esteban Bermudez (14-4-2) down in Mexico with all of the hardcore fight fans. Kyoguchi displayed a ton of grit and showed the Mexican fan base what he was all about, which resulted in plenty of cheering after his eight-round TKO victory. Kyoguchi will have his hands full, which is why this is a “can’t miss” type of fight.

Who will come out victorious? Here are the latest betting odds, along with all the information needed to prepare for tomorrow’s fights.

KENSHIRO TERAJI VS. HIROTO KYOGUCHI BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, Hiroto Kyoguchi is the favorite at -190, and Kenshiro Teraji is the underdog at +150

Hiroto Kyoguchi: Decision +140; KO/TKO +260

Draw: +1600

Kenshiro Teraji: Decision +300; KO/TKO +475

KENSHIRO TERAJI VS. HIROTO KYOGUCHI FIGHT DATE, START TIME

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KENSHIRO TERAJI VS. HIROTO KYOGUCHI?

U.S.: ESPN+

Watch the fight on ESPN+

TERAJI VS. KYOGUCHI FIGHT CARD

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi for the WBA and WBC junior flyweight titles

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Shokichi Iwata for Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Francisco Rodriguez; junior bantamweight

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayoshi Nakatani; junior welterweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to "The Boxing Rush Hour Show" podcast on all streaming platforms.